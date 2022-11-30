Loop Taps Ali Weiss, Former Glossier CMO, As Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loop, the baby gear rental startup, announces today that Ali Weiss has joined the team as Chief Executive Officer. Founded in March 2021 by DVx Ventures, Loop is on a mission to transform the $175 billion global durable baby goods market by making parenting easier, more joyful and better for the planet.

Loop's full service membership model allows families to rent top-rated toys and baby gear with no setup, hassle or waste. Loop Members get unrivaled access to a curated selection of popular products as well as an amazing community. Loop delivers items fully-assembled, cleaned and packaging-free directly to Members and sets them up in-home, and picks them up when they are no longer needed so Members can move on to Loop what's next.

Weiss brings over a decade of experience building and scaling early-stage consumer businesses. Most recently, she was Chief Marketing Officer at Glossier, where she played a dynamic role in defining the company's industry shifting approach to beauty. During her seven year tenure, Weiss grew Glossier's global customer base from thousands to millions, and she spearheaded innovation across marketing, brand, product development, creative, community and retail. Prior to Glossier, Weiss worked in corporate strategy at BlackRock and spent time at Harry's while pursuing an MBA at Harvard Business School.

"We're thrilled to have Ali at the helm of Loop for this next stage," said Henry Vogel, Loop's Founder and Co-Founder and Managing Partner of DVx Ventures. "Ali is a seasoned marketer, operator and business leader whose passion for building global brands and meaningful customer experiences is underpinned by a deep understanding of growing and leading sustainable businesses."

"As a mom of two daughters, I immediately understood the value of Loop's mission, not just to give parents back time and money to invest in their families, but to help them feel more confident that they're making the best decisions for their children and their community," said Weiss. "I'm excited to build on the strong foundation the team has laid for the business to scale, and to apply my experience as a brand and community builder to create truly joyful experiences for Loop Members."

Loop launched in March 2021 with $5.6 million in seed funding from DVx Ventures. Since then, the company has seen consistent double digit growth in its membership base, grown its catalog to over 200 top-rated products, shared pre-assembled goods over 4,500 times with Loop families, and according to company estimates, diverted over 100,000 pounds of packaging, plastic and waste from landfills and oceans. Earlier in 2021, the company expanded outside its homebase of the San Francisco Bay Area to the greater New York area.

