Edianyun Resubmitted to HKEX, with its outstanding remanufacturing capacity of 600,000 devices in a year

Recently, Edianyun resubmitted to HKEX. In line with its updated prospectus, Edianyun's remanufacturing capacity is further improved with annual capacity increased to 600,000 devices.

Currently, Green and Sustainable Development represented by "carbon neutrality" has become a global consensus. China aims to hit peak emissions before 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060, and has released two policies in succession, namely Working Guidance for Carbon Dioxide Peaking and Carbon Neutrality in Full and Faithful Implementation of the New Development Philosophy by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, and Action Plan for Carbon Dioxide Peaking Before 2030, demonstrating China's confidence and determination in promoting carbon emission reduction. In this context, green development becomes the inevitable course for enterprises pursuing digital transformation.

Edianyun, as an office IT integrated solution provider, provides one-stop office IT services for SMEs to boost their digital transformation. Meanwhile, it also constantly innovates its remanufacturing technology to extend service life of IT devices.

Edianyun own the remanufacturing factory in China that has a production capability of over 600,000 PC devices in a year according to the data as of June 30, 2022. Its core remanufacturing factory locates in Wuhan, while it also sets up four other facilities in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Chengdu in sync with its expansion of customer reach nationwide.

Its industry-leading remanufacturing technology has largely enhanced device utilization through extending the service life of devices from an average of three years to an average of seven to ten years, achieving cost reduction and profitability improvement.

Leveraging its remanufacturing facilities that have been operating for more than 15 years, it has adopted the use of various devices and technologies, including software systems, hardware devices for batch inspection, quick refurbishment tools, as well as innovative refurbishment technology, to improve the efficiency of remanufacturing while maintaining the appearance and performance of the device at the same time. Its innovative remanufacturing technology has the following features.

Firstly, Edianyun enables efficient production through standardized remanufacturing process. Differentiated from the traditional mass production of new devices where the assembly line predominates, the challenges in standardizing the remanufacturing process lie in the identification of the specific issue for each device. To solve this issue, Edianyun developed a set of standard protocols covering device diagnosis, refurbishment and testing. Leveraging its standardized remanufacturing process, it is able to achieve greater production output.

In 2021, it remanufactured over 600,000 devices. Furthermore, with the assistance of automatic testing technology, Edianyun can realize automatic batch testing of devices and precisely locate problems, which greatly improves efficiency. According to Edianyun's prospectus, its average remanufacturing time was less than ten days, while the process of device repair or replacement under traditional IT service providers warranty services is usually twice as long as that.

Secondly, Edianyun delivers low remanufacturing cost through chip-level repair. With its chip-level repair capability, instead of replacing the whole malfunctioning component as commonly done by traditional IT service providers, it takes the component apart and replaces only the faulty unit as necessary. It is calculated that its average cost of remanufacturing was below RMB100 per device.

Finally, Edianyun has the long-term know-how created by extensive industry experience. Through its extensive industry experience for over ten years, Edianyun is able to accumulate know-how and gain insights into the key elements in the complex value chain of office IT service industry to develop its core competitive advantages.

