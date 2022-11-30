ChoiceOne Financial Announces 4% increase in Cash Dividend

SPARTA, Mich., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Corporation's common stock of $0.26 per share. The cash dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022 and will be paid on December 30, 2022. The dividend declared for the fourth quarter of 2022 is $0.01 higher than the dividend paid in the third quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank, Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 36 offices in parts of Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa, and St. Clair Counties in Michigan. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website at www.choiceone.com.

