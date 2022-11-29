TTII SAFEGUARD GREEN INFILL

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a GAME CHANGER! TTII is very pleased to present SAFEGUARD Green Infill – a "zero free silica" infill in a beautiful vibrant green color. This stand-alone product has no micro plastics, no heavy metals & no free silica, filling a void in the infill market.

SAFEGUARD Green Infill is durable – 72 hrs in hydrochloric acid showed little to no cracking or agglomeration and very minimal color change. Surface temperature of the turf filled with SAFEGUARD Green Infill is lower by 11⁰C (51⁰F) in comparison to SBR and sand filled turf.

John B. Giraud, Managing Director of TTII, involved in the industry for 50 years is excited with this breakthrough product. "Safety and the environment have always been forefront with all our infills and SAFEGUARD Green Infill is no different. It touches all the bases.

It offers everything you would expect in a high-quality infill."

SAFEGUARD Green Infill is available in three sizes: 10-20, 20-40 and 40-70. Packaging is available in 3000 lb bulk bags and 50 lb. bags from 5 locations across North America. Antimicrobial protection is included in the 50 lb bag sizing.

John will be attending the ASBA Conference in Palm Desert, CA December 3rd – 5th. Stop by Booth 213 for a chat and to pick up a product sample.

A member of the QUIKRETE™ Group of Companies, Target Technologies International Inc. is a leading supplier of environmentally conscious products, services and logistics solutions.

