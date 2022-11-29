Truss Beverage Co. Selects Protonify as Supplier for THC-Infused Beverages

NANOOSE BAY, BC, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Protonify Corporation ("Protonify" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of high purity cannabinoid ingredients ( www.protonify.com ), is pleased to announce that Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between affiliates of Molson Coors Canada and HEXO Corp. ("Truss"), has selected Protonify as a supplier of high purity THC for their cannabis-infused beverage lines.

Truss, the category leader for cannabis-infused beverages in Canada, was created to lead innovation in the development of cannabis beverages and has a wide-ranging portfolio of products that provide a variety of taste experiences for multiple beverage occasions. Protonify was approached by Truss to supply higher-purity THC for products in their cannabis beverage line.

"As the leading cannabis beverage company in Canada, Truss has always been committed to delivering the highest quality and most consistent products for legal aged consumers," said Vladimir Zhuravel, Head of Operations at Truss Beverage Co. "We believe purity is important for our consumers and Protonify's high purity THC was a step-change improvement for us."

"For Truss to select our ingredients is testament to the unparalleled quality and purity of our products. Our mission is to lower the barriers of high purity ingredients for CPG manufacturing partners," said Andrew Fisher, CEO of Protonify. "Consumers are seeking the healthy alternatives that Protonify enables Truss to deliver, consistently and at scale."

Cannabis beverages sales in Canada continue to grow as consumers discover the benefits of ingestion over inhalation. Protonify looks forward to collaborating with Truss to continue to be the cannabis beverage leader of choice.

Protonify Corporation is a privately held, Canadian licensed global B2B manufacturer of highest-purity, botanically-derived, CPG-grade cannabinoid isolates. Protonify's cannabinoids are non-synthetic, odorless and approach 100% purity. Available in several formats, including dry powder and nano-encapsulated, they fit seamlessly into traditional CPG formulation recipes, industrial scale production lines and supply chains and are the perfect foundation to enable cannabis product formulators and manufacturers to build brand affinity safely and reliably for consumer packaged goods containing THC and THCa. Manufacturing of Protonify ingredients follow Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for extracted products, aligning with existing GMP / ISO / HACCP standards and are the foundation for the next generation of Cannabis 3.0 high purity products including Infused pre-rolls, beverages, vapes, edibles, sublingual strips and tablets.

For more information, please visit www.protonify.com .

