Trend Micro Supports AWS Open Standards-Based Security Data Lake

DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, is a launch partner of an innovative new security data lake technology from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon Security Lake.

Amazon Security Lake removes barriers and makes critical data available to 3rd party security and analytics solutions.

Many organizations struggle to unlock the value of log and event data sitting in disparate silos across cloud and on-premises tools. Trend Micro contributes the data feeds that help security teams drive greater visibility into threat data to minimize security risk, cost and complexity.

Mike Milner, VP of cloud technology for Trend Micro: "Another critical customer challenge is now removed. This latest milestone alleviates critical security operation challenges in cloud environments by empowering security teams to maximize their efficiency in managing data at scale."

Amazon Security Lake puts the customer in control by removing these barriers and making critical data available to the third-party security and analytics solutions of their choice. Support for OCSF accelerates data ingestion and analysis work performed by these solutions.

"With Amazon Security Lake, analysts and engineers can now easily build and use a centralized data lake to drive the visibility into log and event data needed to enhance protection of critical workloads, applications and data," said Rod Wallace, General Manager for Amazon Security Lake. "It offers major new opportunities to optimize key security tasks. We're delighted to have Trend Micro on board right from the start."

Amazon Security Lake automatically centralizes an organization's security data from cloud and on-premises sources into a purpose-built data lake in a customer's AWS account. Security data in Amazon Security Lake can then be used to power third-party analytics tools for threat detection, investigation and incident response. It supports the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) standard for seamless normalization and ingestion of threat data.*

MJ DiBerardino, CEO, Cloudnexa said: "Owning our own security data would be a massive leap forward and we're thrilled AWS and Trend Micro are enabling that progress. No organization is 100% breach-proof today, which puts tremendous pressure on us to enhance our threat detection and investigation capabilities. Vendors' 90-day data retention policies are a major roadblock to these efforts."

*The OCSF is a first of its kind open source initiative, which delivers a simplified and vendor-agnostic taxonomy to help all security teams realize better, faster data ingestion and analysis without time-consuming up-front normalization tasks.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

