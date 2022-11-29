SACO Shipping has selected WAVE BL to power its all-digital House Bills of Lading (eHBLs)

SACO Shipping uses WAVE BL's proprietary, blockchain-powered platform to digitize all its House BL transactions

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WAVE BL, the market leader in blockchain-powered trade, announced today that SACO Shipping GmbH has chosen WAVE BL's platform for issuing, handling, and transferring its HBLs electronically.

(PRNewsfoto/WAVE BL) (PRNewswire)

With the shipping industry moving from paper-based to electronic trade documents, SACO Shipping was looking for a leading provider of secure digital document solutions to partner with. By selecting WAVE BL, all parties involved in the process are connected to a single, unified network. Issuing eBLs only takes minutes, and entire document transactions are now completed in hours instead of weeks.

"We are moving to digital HBLs since paper-based documents are notorious for being unreliable", stated Mr. Norman Vogt, General Manager of SACO Shipping. "After partnering with WAVE BL, we now issue multiple House Bills of Lading (HBLs) after receiving the Master Bill of Lading (MBL) using the unified (WAVE BL) platform. This makes the whole BL transactions process quick, secure, and cost-effective without courier or cargo release delays".

Noam Rosenfeld, CEO at WAVE BL, added: "SACO Shipping's use of electronic HBLs that are issued by our platform is an exciting milestone for both companies. With the industry moving to digital trade documents, we are proud to offer a solution that's easy to use and tailored to the industry's latest needs".

About SACO Shipping

SACO Shipping has been providing NVOCC services in Hamburg, Bremen, and Duisburg since 1988. The company is a pioneer of independent consolidation in the import and export business with its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, and branches throughout Europe, South America, and Africa.

For more information, visit www.saco.de

About WAVE BL

WAVE BL is a blockchain-based digital platform that facilitates the traditional process of transferring original paper documents electronically. The patented proprietary solution enables instant, encrypted, and authenticated transfer of Bills of Lading and other unique digital documents. WAVE BL's platform is designed to meet the needs of every member along the supply chain, from the smallest importer to the largest shipping carriers and banks.

For more information, visit www.wavebl.com

Media Contact SACO Shipping: Media Contact WAVE BL Mr. Norman Vogt Ms. Ilan Weiss General Manager VP Marketing norman.vogt@saco.de ilan.weiss@wavebl.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957047/WAVE_BL_SACO_Shipping_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WAVE BL