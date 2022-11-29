RED CROSS RECEIVES $100K DONATION FROM GL HOMES TO SUPPORT HURRICANES IAN AND NICOLE DISASTER RELIEF EFFORTS

SUNRISE, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The South Florida Region of the American Red Cross has received a $100,000 donation from GL Homes to support the most recent disaster relief efforts of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole that devastated parts of Florida over the past two months.

Since 2018, GL Homes has supported the Red Cross during national and international episodic events and crises as well as national fundraising events donating more than $250,000. Additionally, GL Homes employees volunteered their time with the Red Cross during the Hurricane Dorian response.

"When our colleagues and community are impacted by two devastating hurricanes to hit our state in one storm season, GL Homes can't sit on the sidelines. Our company trusts the Red Cross to get the right resources to those most in need," said GL Homes President Misha Ezratti. "It's going to be a long recovery process. GL Homes wants the victims of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole to know they are not forgotten."

"We rely on the generosity of donors to help us deliver comfort and care to families when they need it most and GL Homes is doing just that with this tremendous gift," said Eric Roby, Executive Director for the Red Cross Palm Beach and Treasure Coast Chapter. "Thanks to the generous support of donors like GL Homes, we can reach even more people in need of Red Cross support."

At a recent donor appreciation event, the Red Cross presented GL Homes with a plaque recognizing them for its long-term commitment to the organization's lifesaving mission. In attendance at the invite-only event sponsored by GL Homes were board members from the Red Cross Palm Beach and Treasure Coast Chapter, community partners and longtime supporters.

To help the Red Cross continue to deliver its lifesaving mission, you can make a financial donation by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999.

Since 1976, GL Homes has grown from a small, local builder to one of the nation's largest. For over three decades, GL Homes has created exceptional communities and built quality residences in Florida's most desirable locations including Palm Beach, Broward, Indian River, St. Lucie, Collier, Lee, Hillsborough, and Pasco Counties. www.glhomes.com; www.glhomesphilanthropy.com

