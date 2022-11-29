MOTEL 6 PARTNERS WITH SHARE WINTER FOUNDATION AND INDY PASS TO MAKE SKI TRIPS MORE ACCESSIBLE THIS WINTER

Economy lodging brand will fund transportation for 200+ children in Midwest to hit the slopes

DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For a second year in a row, Motel 6 is working to make winter sports more accessible to children and individuals across the U.S. through two partnerships that aim to ease the financial burdens of skiing and snowboarding.

Through its partnership with the Share Winter Foundation, an organization dedicated to improving the lives, health and fitness of children through winter sports, Motel 6 is funding the transportation to and from ski resorts for over 200 children from six Midwest-based organizations: Corbeau Ski Club, Pocono Family YMCA, Positive Altitudes, Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area Inc., BGC Oshkosh and Boardslide Mission.

"The Share Winter Foundation is entirely funded by grants so we would not be able to do what we do without partners like Motel 6," said Constance Beverley, CEO of Share Winter Foundation. "Transportation is one of the greatest hurdles to youth snow sports participation, so we are grateful for their continued support of our organization."

Motel 6 and Studio 6 have more than 280 locations near ski resorts in the U.S. and Canada, helping families travel within their budgets. To save on lift tickets when hitting the slopes, My6 members can receive 10% off adult and kid Indy Pass tickets, a multi-resort season pass with access to over 80 ski areas across North America, with the code MOTEL6INDY23.

Learn more about the Share Winter Foundation and Indy Pass discounts here. For tips on how to plan a budget-friendly ski trip from a longtime ski enthusiast with over 50 years' experience road tripping to ski resorts, click here. To book a stay at a Motel 6 or Studio 6 property, visit www.motel6.com or www.staystudio6.com .

About Motel 6

Motel 6 is an economy lodging brand with franchised locations throughout the United States and Canada. For more than 30 years, Motel 6 has been known to "leave the light on," for its guests, earning the chain the highest brand recognition in the economy lodging segment. Named the 2022 Best Budget-Friendly Hotel Brand by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, Motel 6 offers standard amenities including free Wi-Fi Internet access, free local calls, no long-distance access charges and expanded cable channel line-up. Most locations offer guest laundry facilities. For more information, visit www.motel6.com.

About Studio 6

Studio 6 welcomes travelers at more than 175 locations in key extended stay markets in the U.S. and Canada, allowing guests to "Extend your stay, not your budget®". The studios feature living areas and fully furnished kitchens along with linens and cookware and free Wi-Fi at an inclusive, transparent rate, competitive to the economy extended stay tier. For more information, visit staystudio6.com .

About Share Winter Foundation

Share Winter Foundation (Share Winter) is a non-profit grantmaking organization working to improve the lives, health, and fitness of youth through winter sports, and create a more diverse, inclusive, and welcoming winter sports community. Share Winter works closely with carefully selected grantees to build efficient, effective, sustainable winter sports programs and pipelines to ongoing winter sports participation. Through our partnerships, we strive to make winter sports accessible to a broader, more diverse community and share winter with 100,000 youth by 2028. Learn more at www.sharewinterfoundation.org .

Media Contact:

Elise Rose

(312) 918-4223

elise.rose@zenogroup.com

