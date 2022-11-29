Medical Leverage, a communications company, continues fundraiser to benefit the children at The Mariposa School

CARY, N.C., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Annually, Medical Leverage selects a non-profit to serve for its mlGives initiative. In 2022, the communications company has selected The Mariposa School, a school for children with autism in Cary, NC, to serve both in-person and virtually.

On November 4, 2022, Medical Leverage served the school in-person to help improve the aesthetics and safety of the facility. The communications company continues to serve through the 2022 holiday season with its fundraiser, which will aim to raise $25,000 for the benefit of students at The Mariposa School. The contributions raised through the fundraiser will help The Mariposa School afford communication devices for non-verbal students.

Founder and President of Medical Leverage, Dave Oury, says, "Our team at Medical Leverage is fanatical about communications, and that is why it's in our tagline. If you could not communicate and were suddenly given a tool to help you convey your basic needs, feelings, and thoughts, imagine what that would mean to you and how that could improve your relationships with your family, peers, and teachers. Our goal in 2022 is to raise enough funds to give every student at The Mariposa School the ability to communicate, and I hope you will help us."

To learn more about Medical Leverage and its work and to join the mlGives effort on behalf of The Mariposa School, visit: https://www.medicalleverage.com/newsevents

To contribute to the GoFundMe for The Mariposa School visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/communication-technology-for-nonverbal-students

ABOUT – Medical Leverage is a medical communications company that provides full-service solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, biopharmaceutical, medical device, and medical diagnostic companies. We elevate healthcare communications through education by partnering strategically with life science companies and providers.

For over 20 years, we have had the distinct honor of working with marketing, medical affairs, sales training, and market access teams within U.S. and international companies. We know that behind every program there is a product, and behind every health care professional there is a patient. We focus on our clients, so they can focus on health care professionals and, ultimately, their patients.

