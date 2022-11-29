Lexitas Announces Acquisition of AdvancedONE

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, announced its acquisition of AdvancedONE. AdvancedONE is comprised of two previous court reporting firms, Advanced Depositions and HG Litigation, each with nearly 40 years in the legal services industry. With multiple offices across the U.S. the addition of AdvancedONE furthers Lexitas' expansion into more markets.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have AdvancedONE join the Lexitas family. John Anderson and his team have built a tech-enabled, large-scale court reporting company with best-in-class service. This marks our 28th acquisition in the last 34 months, and we are excited to continue to grow our market presence with outstanding companies like AdvancedONE. This addition strengthens our West, MidAtlantic and Southeast operations," said Gary Buckland, Chief Executive Officer at Lexitas

John Anderson, Chief Executive Officer at AdvancedONE said, "Joining Lexitas is the perfect next step for AdvancedONE. Lexitas is an industry leader that shares our vision, our values, and has a similar culture and approach to business as we do. As part of Lexitas, our client base will have access to a broader platform of service offerings, and our staff and reporters across the country will experience significant opportunities for growth, both personally and professionally. We are extremely enthusiastic about moving forward together."

Stephens Inc. served as financial advisor to AdvancedONE.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com and https://www.advancedone.com/.

