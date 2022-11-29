InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Accessory for Cabinet Doors (TRO 736)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "While I was cutting up raw chicken, I had to wash my hands and dry them in order to open the cabinet door to discard the skin and bones, only to wash and dry my hands again," said an inventor, from Courtice, Ontario, Canada. "It occurred to me that I needed to invent a hands-free TOE HANDLE for opening the cabinet door."

The patent-pending invention provides a hands-free means to open kitchen cabinet doors. In doing so, it eliminates the need to touch handles. As a result, it increases convenience and sanitation and it could help to reduce the spread of germs. The invention features a practical and sleek design that is easy to install and operate so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-736, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

