IIF: Digital Investor Conference on the 7th of December - The International Investment Forum (IIF)

IIF: Digital Investor Conference on the 7th of December - The International Investment Forum (IIF)

For the 5th time, the International Investment Forum (IIF) will offer first-hand information for investors, live and via Zoom.

HANOVER, Germany, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Investment Forum (IIF) will take place on the 7th of December 2022, starting at 10:00 am (CET) | 04.00 am (ET) until 07:30 pm (CET) | 01:30 pm (ET).

The following companies from the green technology, biotechnology, IT, hydrogen, battery and materials technology, raw materials, rare earth's and energy sectors will present in 30-minute sessions:

Further detailed information - last press release - can be found at http://www.ii-forum.com/press

Press Contact:

Mr. Christoph Zeuch, CCO

press@apaton.com

+49 511 6768 733

View original content:

SOURCE International Investment Forum (IIF)