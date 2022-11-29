Get the Help You Need to Pay Your Bills.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cost of everyday goods and services can present a challenge to many. Are you behind on your home energy bill? Having trouble paying for health care? If you are experiencing financial hardship, federal government benefit programs may be able to help you. See what you and your family could be eligible for, the type of temporary financial support you can receive, and how to apply.

Looking for food assistance? Explore food assistance programs , including searching for a local food bank, finding food and nutrition programs that focus on the needs of older Americans age 60 and over, or applying for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, also known as food stamps).

In search of health insurance? If you don't have health insurance through a job or another source that provides health coverage, the Healthcare.gov Health Insurance Marketplace can help you. Learn if you're eligible to save money on coverage, get tips to select a plan that's right for you, and learn how to apply.

Need help with your energy bill? The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) provides federally funded assistance to reduce the costs associated with home energy bills, energy crises, weatherization, and minor energy-related home repairs. Find out if you are eligible and how to apply for LIHEAP benefits.

Looking to connect to the internet? If you are struggling to pay for an internet connection, the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) can help you get discounted internet service. The ACP is a benefit program that helps ensure that households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare and more. Learn more about the eligibility requirements, participating internet providers, and the steps to enroll in the program.

Find the government programs and services you need to help make life a little easier for you and your family at USA.gov .

