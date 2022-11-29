Canada's largest real estate board, TRREB, partners with SkySlope to bring digital Forms library to over 70,000 Members

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In January 2023 the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) will be partnering with SkySlope, one of the U.S. and Canada's most trusted transaction management platforms, to digitally transform TRREB REALTORS® forms. SkySlope will be digitizing TRREB real estate forms and giving TRREB Members free access to them through SkySlope Forms as a part of TRREB's expanding Member benefits.

Located in the province of Ontario, TRREB is Canada's largest real estate board. It was established in 1920 with the goal of providing regulation and support to all of its Members. Today, the board serves over 70,000 real estate professionals and has expanded its offerings to include tools designed to help its Members succeed in an increasingly competitive business environment. SkySlope Forms promises to be one of these offerings, allowing TRREB Members to easily find, fill, and e-sign real estate forms.

Powered by technology, SkySlope Forms dramatically reduces the time it takes for real estate professionals to complete complicated real estate forms. SkySlope Forms shorten the time required for data entry by pre-populating forms with data pulled from the MLS. It also auto-populates matching data fields and comes equipped with embedded e-signature at no extra cost.

A pioneer in the proptech space, SkySlope was founded in 2011 and is now used by nearly half a million real estate professionals. Since its inception, the SkySlope suite has grown to include a dynamic assortment of solutions, including Forms, Breeze — a guided disclosures workflow for REALTORS® and their clients — and SkySlope Offers — a digital platform designed to compare and share offers on a property. Following the release of SkySlope TRREB Forms, TRREB will be rolling out SkySlope Offers as an additional TRREB Member benefit.

"As the largest real estate board in the world, TRREB has a long history as an early adopter of new technology, positioning it at the forefront of innovation," says Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) President Kevin Crigger. "Focused on continually advancing our service offering to our Members, we are excited to officially announce our partnership with SkySlope. Launching in January of 2023, SkySlope Forms will provide a best-in-class forms environment eliminating redundant data entry, incorporating pre-mapped digital signature features, offering two-way MLS® integrations and a number of workflow automations. This exciting partnership with SkySlope will instantly offer our Members greater efficiency in their everyday business, and we look forward to announcing a number of new products and services being developed in partnership over the months ahead which will revolutionize the trade of real estate."

"TRREB is the fastest growing real estate board in the world," says SkySlope CEO Tyler Smith. "We couldn't be more excited that they've chosen SkySlope as their partner to expand their Member benefits."

Established in 2011, SkySlope is the customer experience platform managing real estate transactions from contract to close. Serving over 650,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada, SkySlope manages nearly 3 million transactions annually. SkySlope is on a mission to build solutions that reshape the real estate industry by creating the most powerful autonomous transaction platform. For more information, visit SkySlope.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada's largest real estate board with over 70,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

