2023 "Flavor of the Year" Selections Highlight Adventurous and Global Trends

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world that's more connected than ever before, consumers are looking for global, adventurous flavor experiences. These consumer trends are reflected through the 2023 Flavor of the Year announcement by Beck Flavors.

Based on research in the food and beverage industry, Beck Flavors has determined that the 2023 Flavors of the Year will be Carnival Grape, Garden Mint, Orange-Glazed Cinnamon Roll, and Spicy Tamarind. (PRNewswire)

The flavor development company forecasted the emerging flavors of 2023 by analyzing preferences, mega trends, and buyer behaviors in 2022. After an extensive audit, winners were chosen in the fruit, botanical, indulgent and innovation categories.

Taste of Adventure

The innovative flavor is often unexpected because it helps consumers become familiar with the unfamiliar. According to studies, 31% of US adults aged 18-25 'tend to stick to food they know they will like', vs 40% of Millennials and 52% of Baby Boomers.

This year's innovative flavor is Spicy Tamarind. Its flavor ranges from sweet and sour to tangy and tart, and can be combined with sweet flavors like pineapple or caramel. With a touch of heat from chili peppers, the flavors will transform into a taste that's unforgettable.

Health and Self-Care

With much of the population practicing budget-conscious shopping, it's become more apparent that when shoppers treat themselves, they want something worth-while. While indulgence is often viewed negatively, the self-care practice of indulgence can improve emotional and mental well-being.

Taking into account the combination of sweetness, citrus and self-care, Beck Flavors chose Orange Glazed Cinnamon Roll as the indulgent flavor of 2023.

People can also exercise self-care through health consciousness, mental wellness, and immune system care. Considering those trends, the flavor of the year in the botanical category goes to Garden Mint, a rejuvenating flavor centered around mindfulness. Garden Mint provides a unique freshness that's difficult to replicate, a brightness that stimulates the senses, and an aroma that is shown to decrease anxiety and improve sleep.

Transportation between time and space

A certain flavor or aroma can take consumers back to a treasured memory or feeling, or even transport them to a new world altogether. Very few flavors can capture both feelings, leading to the selection for fruit flavor of the year, Carnival Grape, featuring a burst of sweet carnival-appropriate flavor, with plenty of that classic grape flavor. There are many unique grape varieties that offer sweetness, health benefits, and that nostalgic X-factor. And the trends show that grape is currently at the forefront of a resurgence of gums, sports drinks, and sparkling waters.

