Five TrueBlue Executive Leaders Recognized for Their Achievements by the 2022 Women World Awards

Five TrueBlue Executive Leaders Recognized for Their Achievements by the 2022 Women World Awards

Female leaders across the TrueBlue family of brands celebrated for excellence in leadership, innovation and organizational performance

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taryn Owen, Andrea Brogger, Jill Quinn, Caroline Sabetti and Kristy Willis have been recognized in the 2022 Women World Awards. This distinguished annual program celebrates the world's best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, and milestones from every major industry in the world.

(PRNewsfoto/TrueBlue) (PRNewswire)

Taryn Owen, President and Chief Operating Officer for TrueBlue, was a GOLD GLOBEE winner in the Female Achiever, Maverick of the Year category—a distinction given because of her success taking on stretch assignments, solving complex challenges and driving the business forward.

Andrea Brogger, Chief People Officer of TrueBlue, received a GOLD GLOBEE in the Women of the Year, Other category in acknowledgement of her implementation of learning, growth and development solutions to successfully integrate new hires.

Jill Quinn, Executive Leader of Centerline Drivers and PeopleReady Skilled Trades, was a GOLD GLOBEE winner in the Women of the Year, Business Products or Services category, recognized for her work repositioning the PeopleReady Skilled Trades team.

Caroline Sabetti, CMO of PeopleReady and PeopleScout and SVP of Communications of TrueBlue, was a SILVER GLOBEE winner in the Excellence of the Year in Marketing category, for her work spearheading PeopleReady's Force For Good challenge and 2022 INDYCAR partnership.

Kristy Willis, Chief Sales & Field Operations Officer at PeopleReady, received a SILVER GLOBEE in the Female Executive of the Year, Business Products or Services category, in recognition of her leadership of the PeopleReady field and sales organization to achieve double-digit revenue growth in 2021.

"We are fortunate to have leaders at all levels of our organization who embody our commitment to creating an inclusive workplace," said Steve Cooper, CEO of TrueBlue. "This well-deserved recognition of five TrueBlue female executives provides further motivation for our efforts to create a culture where all people can advance and thrive."

The Women World Awards are the world's premier business awards for female entrepreneurs, executives, employees and the organizations they run. The annual award program celebrates the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence.

View the full list of 2022 Women World Award winners here.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2021, TrueBlue connected approximately 615,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing, PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TrueBlue