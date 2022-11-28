CareTime and Synergi Partners Collaborate to Provide Tax Consulting to Home Health Agencies

CareTime customers now have access to tax credit advice

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. and FLORENCE, S.C., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CareTime, a leading software provider for the home health industry, today announced a new collaboration with Synergi Partners (Synergi), the largest privately owned incentive and tax credit consulting and processing company in the United States.

The partnership gives home care agencies access to the tax credit industry veterans of Synergi, who have more than 40 years of experience. Home care agencies using CareTime can take advantage of Synergi's expertise and service, with guidance around legislation such as the CARES Act Employee Retention Credit (ERC). Eligible businesses can earn thousands of dollars per employee if they meet certain criteria.

"Working closely with home health businesses every single day, we know there are lots of questions and misconceptions about newer legislation, such as the CARES Act ERP," said Scott Sauerbier, VP of Business Development for CareTime. "This program will allow agencies to better understand tax credit opportunities, which will make a huge difference in profitability, and ultimately in the level of care they're able to provide."

Additionally, CareTime and Synergi will co-host a series of exclusive digital events allowing agencies to ask questions directly to Synergi tax credit experts, as they guide business owners through ERC eligibility and what wages may constitute qualified wages.

Tom Lutz, Synergi's SVP of Strategy & Partnership, added: "Synergi's executive team is made up of thought leaders who have made significant contributions to the tax incentives industry, and our mission is to provide the best service available while achieving maximum value for clients. We research each piece of tax credit legislation to understand the eligibility requirements for the credit opportunity in-depth and are proud to say we're 100 percent focused on it."

Synergi Partners is made up of partners, executives, leaders, government relations specialists and associates who have made significant contributions to the tax credit and incentives industry, each with a unique set of skills and expertise. The Synergi team of 300+ employees, includes some of the most dedicated and accomplished industry veterans, lawyers, CPAs, sales all-stars, and six-sigma gurus and focused customer services allies, ensuring companies are in compliance with ever-changing legislation.

About CareTime

CareTime is cloud-based home care management software servicing Medicaid, private duty, and consumer-directed home care agencies. Providing EVV, scheduling, claims management, payment processing, and care documentation, CareTime saves hundreds of home care agencies thousands of dollars and hours by helping improve operational efficiencies. Find more information at CareTime.us.

About Synergi Partners

Synergi Partners, Inc. ("Synergi") is the largest privately owned tax credit, incentive consulting, processing company in the United States and is operated by tax credit industry veterans with more than 40 years of experience. Synergi specializes in maximizing federal and state tax credit programs, as well as disaster relief incentives for employers across the United States, including Puerto Rico.

