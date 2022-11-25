Hekka Kicks-Off the Black Friday Shopping Season in Style with Unbeatable Fashion and Electronics Deals

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of its Early Black Friday campaign, Hekka is ready to impress its customers yet again with a series of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Hekka, a rapidly growing online marketplace, has just joined the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping extravaganza. After a successful Early Black Friday campaign, the company is pleased to announce more lucrative deals for the upcoming Black Friday weekend. Hekka features a broad range of fashion and consumer electronic products that are extremely popular among all types of shoppers.

In order to create an unforgettable Black Friday shopping experience, Hekka is offering a stunning collection of women's outwear, sweaters and cardigans, hoodies and sweatshirts, dresses, bottoms, blouses and shirts, boots and much more for huge discounts. Top deals in the Electronic category will be available on heated jackets, pads, smartphones, external hard drives, smart watches, wireless gaming earbuds, 3D printers, USB extenders, noise canceling headphones, wireless smart trackers, heated socks and vest, etc.

Women's Green Pure V-neck Long Sleeve Dress is one of Hekka's top products in the dresses category and is likely to steal the show yet again this holiday season. With its V neckline, this all-occasion dress is ideally suited for the most exquisite vacations. Hekka has already sold around 5000 units of the gorgeous casual wear with long sleeves.

Long-Sleeve Double-Breasted Plaid Lapel Blazer for women is another all-time favorite amongst Hekka's rapidly growing global clientele. This polyester made blazer is warm, breathable, and keeps users cozy during the rough winter days. With lapel neckline and drawstring design, this the best gift for a loved one.

Product quality, style, and excellent customer service has always been the hallmark of Hekka. In addition to incredible Black Friday discounts, the company will also offer superfast delivery, 30 day return warranty, hassle-free refund or a reshipment for wrong shipments, and much more.

Hekka Deals for Black Friday

Up to 80% off (11/14-25)

Free standard shipping sitewide on (2022/11/25 00:00-23:59 EST .)

Limited time flash sale down to $9.99

(2022/11/25 00:00-23:59 EST . on 100+ Electronic and Fashion products)

Extra discounts

10% off over $49

15% off over $69

20% off over $129

30% off over $299

For Cyber Monday:

Up to 70% off (11/26 - 12/1)

About Hekka:

Originally founded in Singapore, Hekka is an online marketplace that features a broad range of products and is emerging as a leader in the consumer electronics and the real-time fashion industry. Its capability to create an inclusive, cross-border and seamless shopping experience is improving consumers' daily lives through high-end technology and emerging trends. Launched by Asia Innovations Group (ASIG), a leading live social company with more than 400 million registered users located in over 150 regions worldwide, Hekka consists of an international team and partners across Europe, US, and India. For more information, visit hekka.com and follow @hekkaofficial on all social platforms.

About Asia Innovations Group

Asia Innovations Group (ASIG) is a leading mobile social company across emerging markets. As of Dec 31st, 2021, ASIG served over 400 million registered users located in over 150 countries and regions worldwide. It has built a comprehensive and diverse portfolio as it seeks to achieve its mission of enriching people's lives worldwide through innovative and enjoyable live social products that foster meaningful human connection. ASIG operates in eighteen offices around the globe that offer deep local market knowledge across all major emerging markets to augment the company's cutting-edge technology and scalable global infrastructure. ASIG's portfolio includes leading apps such as Uplive, the global live video platform, CuteU and Lamour, the dominant dating apps in global emerging markets, as well as other fast-growing voice and game-based live social apps.

