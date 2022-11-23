Temu Greets Ski Season with Unbeatable Bargains

BOSTON, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the opening of the ski and snowboard season in the US, it's time to gear up and head out to hit the slopes. Online marketplace Temu has the right equipment and clothing for enthusiasts at incredible value for all ages and skill levels.

Browse the winter sports collection on Temu's website or mobile apps and be amazed at the wide array of high-quality, high-performance winter gear without the high price tag. From snowboards to children's bobsleighs, ski jackets to gloves and goggles, Temu has a wide selection of attractively priced equipment and clothing from head to toe.

"We believe winter sports should be accessible to all, regardless of circumstances. By bringing a wide selection of attractively priced winterwear and equipment, we hope more people will be able to have a good time this winter," said a Temu spokesman.

Winter sports is just one of the more than 250 categories carried by Boston-based Temu, which has made it a mission to source internationally for the best quality merchandise at the lowest prices so that consumers can maximize their shopping dollars. As part of the multinational commerce group PDD Holdings, Temu has access to a global network of over 11 million merchants and manufacturers, ensuring the widest variety and the best value-for-money prices.

Temu can source at the most competitive prices because of the scale of business that PDD Holdings does. In 2021, the group handled 61 billion orders and generated $14.7 billion in revenue. Consumers who shop on Temu thus enjoy the prices typically reserved for wholesale buyers, minus the usual retail markups, no matter what quantity they buy.

About Temu:

Temu is an online marketplace offering quality merchandise from the world's top suppliers and brands to consumers at wholesale prices anytime, anywhere, and in any quantity. As a member of PDD Holdings (Nasdaq:PDD), Temu works closely with its global network of suppliers and logistics partners to create and curate quality products for consumers to enjoy the conveniences and comforts of life.

About PDD Holdings:

PDD Holdings (Nasdaq: PDD) is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and convenience through new opportunities.

