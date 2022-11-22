TUT Fitness partners with Olympic and World Champion sprinter, Andre De Grasse, to bring affordable micro gym training to the world

Canadian sprint star to serve as Vancouver based TUT Fitness' flagship ambassador

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TUT Fitness Group Inc. (TSXV: GYM) (OTC: GYMFF) (Frankfurt: 7PG) ("TUT"), a leader and provider of high-performance and affordable micro gyms, announced that on November 22nd 2022 it signed its first major global ambassador agreement with Canadian sprinter, Andre De Grasse. The reigning Olympic champion in the men's 200m who anchored Canada's 4x100m team to a World Championship title earlier this year has medaled in each and every Olympic and World Championship final he's contested since 2015. De Grasse is incorporating the TUT Trainer™ 2.0 and TUT Rower™ 2.0, into his training regime in preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics and will reinforce the company's mission to make functional fitness training available for everyone.

"The compact size, performance and versatility of the TUT Trainer is impressive," explained De Grasse. "I have never been a big fan of free weights so this allows me to get a lot of work done efficiently, from explosive movements to general strength and conditioning in less than 2 square feet of space. The first thing I noticed was how smooth the machine felt through the complete range of motion. The other thing I like is the TUT Trainer's portability and its light weight. I can take it anywhere, and the setup is quick and easy. The ability to do everything I do in the gym but in my hotel room when I am on the road; it's a game changer! The TUT Rower is challenging when I load it up with resistance. My Mom also recently started training with the TUT Trainer. I am happy she's using it because building muscle is very important, not just to boost performance but to prevent injury and eventual muscle loss as we age. I am looking forward to working with the TUT team, to make functional fitness training more convenient and affordable for everyone."

"We found the perfect brand ambassador in Andre," explained TUT Fitness CEO Rob Smith. "Andre's slight but powerful stature mirrors the design of our high performance and affordable micro gym products. The marketing campaign creative, and our partnership with Andre, including the content he will share through his social channels, will inspire anyone that is passionate about their fitness and elite athletes alike, to incorporate TUT products into their training. Andre's product feedback was instrumental in the development of the TUT Infinite 8™, a set of 8 foundational strength, power and movement exercises that are transferable to any sport."

Andre De Grasse's agent, Brian Levine, who facilitated the partnership commented: "We frequently get approached by companies that claim to have the latest and greatest training products and are looking for an endorsement from one of our clients. However, 99% of those conversations don't go anywhere. Obviously TUT is the exception. Rob and the leadership team he's assembled is top notch and they have a true point of difference in the marketplace. I am a big fan of supporting Canadian brands and admire TUT's commitment to making fitness training more affordable and accessible".

TUT TRAINER™ PRODUCT SPECS:

High performance micro gym (11.6 lbs./5kg)

Quick & easy set up 15 minutes

No power required

Footprint (<2 sq. ft.)

Portability - Train Anywhere

Complements any gym setting (commercial /at home)

Resistance load up to 200 lbs (90 kg)

Less than ½ the price of leading home gym brands

TUT Training App* (300 + exercises & OnDemand Workout Classes) 1

ABOUT TUT FITNESS GROUP:

TUT Fitness is a Vancouver-based designer and Canadian manufacturer of high-performance and affordable fitness products, targeting the US$15.13B global home fitness equipment market, which is expected to hit $21.84B USD by 2026. 2

TUT's industry-first patented resistance band technology (stackable TUT Plates™) is the backbone of the TUT Trainer™ micro gym; a high performance and convenient alternative to bulky exercise machines and free weights. Weighing only 11.6 lbs. the TUT Trainer™ differs from traditional machines by allowing progressive resistance to be added to any rep or movement. Using just 36 ounces of calibrated resistance bands, and able to generate up to 200 lbs. of resistance the user experiences constant and incremental Time Under Tension (TUT) throughout the complete range of motion, and assistance with form. The patented resistance band technology and unique gym design ensures maximum full body muscle recruitment, and multiplanar movement, without added pressure to joints or tendons. The TUT Trainer™ replicates everything you can do in the gym with more 300 exercises delivering all-in-one functional strength, prehab/rehab and cardio training in less 2 square feet of space. Leveraging TUT's resistance band technology the complementary TUT Rower™ is great for demanding cardio yoga and Pilates style resistance training , and weighs only 21 lbs., rounding out the perfect all-in-one multi purpose gym and cardio solution.

About Andre De Grasse and the Andre De Grasse Family Foundation

With six Olympic medals, Andre De Grasse is the most decorated male Olympian in Canadian history. Andre captured medals in all three sprint events at both the 2016 Rio Olympics and again five years later at the Tokyo Olympics. He's the reigning Olympic Champion in the 200m and has captured a total of five medals at the World Championships including gold, anchoring the Canadian men's 4x100m relay team to victory at the 2022 World Championships. Off the track, Andre is a proud father raising three children with his partner Nia Ali, an American Olympic and World Championship medalist hurdler. In addition to his responsibility as a family man, Andre seeks to inspire and empower youth as an author of children's books of the Andre De Grasse Family Foundation, which helps young people reach their own unique potential by providing them with the same kind of opportunities that made Andre a champion in sport and in life. Charitable partners include: Kids Help Phone, Athletics Canada, Wood Green Community Services and the SickKids Caribbean Initiative. Andre De Grasse is represented by Envision Sports & Entertainment who facilitated the partnership with TUT Fitness Group.

