MY01 Welcomes Jay Merkel as Chief Commercial Officer

MONTREAL, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - MY01 Inc. is pleased to announce that Jay Merkel has joined the organization in the role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

MY01 Logo (CNW Group/MY01, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Jay was recently the Global Franchise Leader at Integra Life Sciences and had responsibility for the $300+ million dollar global wound reconstruction business. She joined Integra as part of the acquisition of ACell Inc where she was the General Manager, Global Surgical and Cardiac. Prior to this role at ACell, Jay had responsibility as the Sr. Director of Marketing focused on downstream marketing activities, communications, market access, and reimbursement. Previously, Jay held marketing leadership positions at Becton Dickinson, Carefusion, Olympus, and B. Braun. Jay has a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University and an MBA from Lehigh University College of Business.

Jay commented, "I am thrilled to join the MY01 team and help change the landscape of how compartment syndrome is diagnosed and treated. MY01's product offers pressure trend information to the clinician through the use of advanced digital technology, and care teams can have that information readily available to them through our mobile app. I'm excited by the immense potential of this platform technology to change the standard of care and improve patient outcomes. It is also an opportunity to join a group of dedicated people who have brought this product to initial commercialization, and I am excited to work with them in continuing to grow brand and product awareness in the field."

"Jay has demonstrated throughout her career that she can drive growth strategies that maximize momentum and build strong brands", said Charles Allan, MY01 CEO and President. "I am confident that Jay will quickly make a strong impact on our efforts to make MY01 the gold standard in aiding in the diagnosis of compartment syndrome."

About MY01, Inc. MY01 Inc. is on a mission to empower healthcare professionals with the ability to preempt severe medical conditions thereby improving patient outcomes. MY01 believes that adding actionable quantitative data at the bedside can augment clinical assessments to provide more effective care collaboration that result in a more effective patient care. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec since 2015, MY01 Inc. leverages its expertise in microsensor technology to provide innovative diagnostic solutions.

Related Links

www.my01.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MY01, Inc.