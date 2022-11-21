U.S. Army Golden Knight Accepts Keys To New Home from Operation: Coming Home and Mattamy Homes

SSG George Perez and his family took ownership of the Fuquay-Varina home built and donated to honor his service in the U.S. Army

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Operation: Coming Home and Mattamy Homes arranged for a flyover and a visit from active military personnel as part of a celebration that presented keys to U.S. Army Golden Knight SSG George Perez and his son for their donated new home.

At the 10 a.m. ceremony on November 10, the former U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division soldier took ownership of the custom-built Hero Home 26 in Mattamy's Providence Creek community in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina.

Previously, a September flag-raising ceremony honored the wounded veteran, who was seriously injured in Fallujah, Iraq during the Iraq War. An improvised explosive device (IED) encounter killed Perez' team member and left Perez with serious injuries requiring his left leg to be amputated below the knee joint.

Rather than retire from duty, Perez rejoined regular training as soon as he recovered enough to undertake the grueling regimen. He used his new prosthetic leg despite lingering, intense pain and regular, debilitating swelling. He rejoined the 82nd Airborne Division in 2004 and eventually became the Army's first amputee to qualify for static line jumps.

"As a society, we owe injured armed service members like SSG Perez an enormous debt of gratitude," said Bob Wiggins, president of Mattamy Homes' Raleigh Division. "We are very pleased to present this home at no charge to a tireless and brave veteran who has paid so much on our behalf."

Many people spoke at the ceremony to recognize their appreciation for Perez. Key speakers included:

Jim Burgin — North Carolina State Senator

Howard Penny — North Carolina State Representative, District 53

Lewis Weatherspoon — Chairman, Harnett County Board of Commissioners

Bob Wiggins — Raleigh Division President, Mattamy Homes

Paul Kane — Executive Vice President/CEO, Home Builders Association of Raleigh - Wake County

David Price — President, Homebuilders Association of Raleigh Wake County

Mike Elliott — President, The All Veteran Group

During the presentation of the keys, officials and neighbors gathered on the homesite adjacent to the Perez home, located in the Providence Creek community of Fuquay-Varina.

Mattamy and Operation: Coming Home arranged to surprise Perez and son with an unscheduled presentation. At a key moment, talented members of the 82nd Airborne Division Chorus emerged from Perez' new garage to regale all attendees with an assortment of American Songbook classics and Carolina songs.

Donors had generously supplied the garage full of gifts (including a Craftsman tool set and work area) along with building materials, land, and labor. A Mattamy Homes team, alongside veterans and trade partners, helped lay sod, craft a custom 82nd Airborne-themed butler's pantry and furnish several rooms in the home.

Mattamy selected the Perez homesite, while the family chose the design features. The homebuilder customized the Clearwater French Country ranch floorplan with accommodations for the veteran, including a study and a zero-entry owner's suite super shower with seat. Mattamy's open-concept floorplan will enhance Perez's everyday living and special gatherings with an attractive and free-flowing gourmet kitchen, dining area, Great Room and screened-in porch.

"We hope SSG Perez and his son enjoy their new home to the fullest," continued Bob Wiggins. "Mattamy Homes looks forward to partnering with Operation: Coming Home in honoring the next deserving veteran."

The honoree, SSG Perez, was very grateful for the home and for the community coming together for the ceremony. "I want to thank everybody who showed up and everybody that helped. Let's start a new chapter!"

The Perez home is the 11th home Mattamy has donated to Operation: Coming Home.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its U.S. head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, Mattamy Homes' communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area as well as Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

About Operation: Coming Home

Operation: Coming Home (OCH) is a partnership between members of the U.S. Veterans Corps (USVC), the Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County (HBA) and various area nonprofits and businesses. Made up of veterans and non-veterans, this team is honoring the sacrifices of the severely wounded veterans of recent Middle Eastern wars by building homes for them at no charge. For more information, visit http://www.operationcominghome.com.

