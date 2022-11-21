Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for an SLX mask writer from a new customer in Asia. The order value is in the range of USD 4-6 million. Delivery of the system is planned for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The SLX laser mask writer meets rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernization. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for 70-75 percent of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing. SLX is a modern and energy efficient mask writer based on the same technology as Mycronic's mask writers for displays.

"It is gratifying that the SLX's performance, productivity and reliability combined with lower energy consumption attracts new customers producing photomasks for the semiconductor industry", says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic's Pattern Generators division provides mask writers for display manufacturing and production of semiconductors.

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

