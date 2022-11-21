InventHelp Inventor Develops Mallet-Style Putter for Golfers (LGT 262)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved putter for golfers that would increase performance on the green," said an inventor, from Henderson, Nev., "so I invented BOB'S MALLET PUTTER. My croquet-inspired design would offer an alternative to struggling with traditional putters."

The patented invention provides an improved mallet-style putter for golfers. In doing so, it increases accuracy, control and surface area when putting. It also improves weight distribution during the follow through. The invention features a unique and customizable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for golfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and it can be utilized by both left and right handed golfers.

