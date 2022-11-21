ECI Innovation Forum on Green Development was Held in Yucun China

HUZHOU, China, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 18, 2022, ECI International Innovation Forum on Green Development (Yucun China) was held under the guidance of the People's Government of Anji County, Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province; hosted by the People's Government of Tianhuangping Town, Anji County and organized by the Committee of ECI Awards in scenic Yucun village of Anji, Zhejiang Province, China.

At the forum, Mr. Ning Yun, the governor of Anji County, said that Anji highlights the main keynote of "green development and technology-led", adheres to supporting ecological civilization construction with science and technology, and constantly enhances the attraction and driving force of green development. Relying on the "Two Mountains" concept, build the future science and technology city, increase the efforts to attract more high-quality enterprises to settle in Anji.

Mr. Su Xiong, Global Chairman of IECIA, an international digital innovation organization, introduced that ECI, as the world's first non-profit education organization focusing on "promoting innovation in the digital economy", actively advocates the idea of "bringing innovation to life", and has made substantial contributions in the field of digital economy. He said the purpose of the forum is to discuss the green and sustainable development of the countryside in the future, hoping to improve the quality of rural life digitally and ecologically, empower the countryside in the future, and ultimately hope to serve human beings and create a better life.

Finally, Ms. He Miao, Secretary of the Party Committee of Tianhuangping Town of Anji County, published the strategic planning of Big Yucun Village and the recruitment of "Global Partner Plan of Yucun" at the forum. We hope that through the cooperation with ECI" One meeting, One think tank, One competition and One center", we can promote the development of Yucun to a new level of "internationalization, digitalization, branding and ecologicalization".

Yucun is the birthplace of the idea that "clear waters and lush mountains are gold and silver mountains", and a model of the beautiful countryside in China. Under the consensus of sustainable development and innovation, the strategic cooperation between ECI and Yucun has been facilitated. At this forum, the launch ceremony of [Four Ones] Innovation project for green development and the collective signing ceremony of Innovation strategic cooperation between ECI expert's enterprises and Yucun Enterprises were held. Cooperation projects such as Yucun Villager Hostel Alliance and Weekend Hotel show the cooperation prospects of both sides in cultural tourism, e-commerce, branding, digitalization, artistic innovation and other fields.

At the panel discussion , the experts shared four topics: "agricultural regional branding & agricultural products' innovation", "the future of rural economy & international experience", "the innovation mode of rural cultural tourism", "the growth path of home furniture enterprises under the digital transformation", and analyzed the significance of green development from different dimensions. The panels discusses how to improve the quality of rural life and empower rural revitalization through digitalization and ecologicalization.

The strategic cooperation between ECI and Yucun will promote the brand development and value presentation of "future village" in Anji; Under the guidance of the concept of "Two Mountains", with the help of digital empowerment, the typical sample of "future countryside" will be depicted, and the innovation story of Chinese countryside will be conveyed to the world.

