SOUTHINGTON, Conn., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B.A.P., a web3 company on a mission to empower communities to create worlds where they can live their best life, launched its inaugural collection on May 31, including an industry first 6-month ETH back guarantee, and has defied bear market conditions by continually delivering value and building a robust community. The acquisition of Bulls on the Block, one of the most recognizable brands from the NFT summer of 2021, is another statement of B.A.P.'s commitment to building community and delivering value to their holders. Bulls on the Block launched with great promise, but never realized the potential so many community members hoped for the brand.

Bulls & Apes Project LLC (B.A.P.) acquires Bulls on the Block, in a landmark deal.

"When we started the Bulls & Apes Project we wanted to help the space realize the potential of web3," said Anthony Mongiello, CEO of Bulls & Apes Project. "Since then we have proven we know how to deliver and have proven that we know how to build community. By acquiring one of the most recognizable brands from the summer of 2021 we intend to help revive the Bulls on the Block brand and community while increasing the exposure for the B.A.P. brand."

Much of the success of B.A.P. can be attributed to a high engagement model that includes gamified own to earn tokenomics and an immersive background story (6 chapters and counting) for the B.A.P. characters. Deliverables such as these are highly sought after utilities that most NFT projects lack and could add significant benefit for brands and communities such as Bulls on the Block.

"We have built a scalable delivery model," said Mongiello. "This will allow us to provide quick wins to the Bulls on the Block community while maintaining our ambitious delivery expectations for the B.A.P. community. Both brands will benefit from our strategic objectives as each grows and evolves in their own ways."

For more information on the Bulls & Apes Project, visit www.bullsandapesproject.com as well as their Twitter and Discord feeds.

About Bulls & Apes Project:

Bulls and Apes Project (B.A.P.) is a web3 company on a mission to empower communities to create worlds where they can live their best life. They are in the business of helping community members build and retain wealth through education, tokenomics that encourage sound financial strategies, venture capital deal flow, and networking with like minded people. B.A.P. will provide top-notch art and creativity that will draw consumers into their ecosystem; fun gamification, events, and media that keep consumers engaged and connected; professionalism that instills confidence in our products, ability to deliver, and dedication to consumer appreciation.

About Bulls on the Block:

Bulls on the Block (BOTB) is an Ethereum-based collectible NFT project that launched in June of 2021 featuring unique artwork depicting the classic dichotomy of Bulls and Bears. BOTB desires to build a strong, inclusive, and fun Community with a gamified approach to art and utility that aims to set the standard for Community focused OG projects.

