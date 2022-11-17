Lytix Biopharma third quarter 2022 results

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytix Biopharma ("Lytix") (Euronext Growth Oslo: LYTIX), a Norwegian immune-oncology company, today releases its third quarter 2022 results. Highlights include regulatory approval received to expand our ATLAS-IT-05 study to three European countries and the appointment of Stephen Worsley as CBO.

"We are very pleased to now being able to include patients from Spain, France and Norway in our Phase II study. The expansion of the site network will mitigate recruitment challenges, drive enrollment towards completion and extend the clinical impact field for LTX-315", says CEO and Co-founder of Lytix Biopharma, Øystein Rekdal.

Highlights from the third quarter 2022:

  • LTX-315
  • IND enabling activities required to start a Phase I study with LTX-401 is progressing as planned
  • Stephen Worsley appointed as Chief Business Officer (CBO), and he is already introducing Lytix to KOLs and companies within the industry

Post-period events:

  • Compelling data describing how LTX-315 activates dendritic cells and contributes to anti-cancer immune response was presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)
  • Additional study sites opened in Europe to support ATLAS-IT-05 patient recruitment
  • ATLAS-IT-04 Clinical Study Report completed

Financial:

  • Total operating income for Q3 2022 includes NOK 1.4 million in revenue from our licensing partner Verrica. This revenue is for sale of LTX-315 for use in Verrica's development program. This is the first, and currently only, agreement where Lytix sells LTX-315 to a commercial party.
  • Total operating expenses for the six months that ended September 30 are in line with the same period last year, and as a clinical drug development company, R&D efforts represent the majority of our expenses.
  • A portion of the excess liquidity has been placed in a liquidity fund explaining the increase in short-term financial investments.
  • At the end of the period cash plus short-term financial investments was NOK 172 million.

Key figures (unaudited):

                                                           

                                               

Amounts in NOK thousands

                                               

UnauditedQ3 2022

                                               

UnauditedQ3 2021

                                               

UnauditedYTD 2022

                                               

UnauditedYTD 2021

                                               

FY 2021

                                                                       







                                               

Total operating income

 

2,972

 

1,907

 

15,658

 

25,108

 

25,827

 

                                               

Total operating expenses

 

(20,915)

 

(20,703)

 

(57,516)

 

(56,757)

 

(73,844)

 

                                               

Loss from operations

 

(17,944)

 

(18,796)

 

(41,858)

 

(31,649)

 

(48,017)

 







                                               

Loss for the period

 

(11,148)

 

(18,906)

 

(26,812)

 

(31,654)

 

(48,049)

 

                                                           

                                               

Amounts in NOK thousands

                                               

Unaudited30.09.2022

                                               

Unaudited30.09.2021

                                               

31.12.2021

                                                                       





                                               

Assets




                                               

Property, plant and equipment

 

137

 

-

 

-

 

                                               

Trade and other receivables

 

5,656

 

4,957

 

5,680

 

                                               

Short-term financial investments

 

49,909

 

-

 

-

 

                                               

Cash and cash equivalents

 

121,671

 

209,177

 

197,282

 

                                               

Total assets

 

177,374

 

214,134

 

202,962

 





                                               

Shareholder's equity and liabilities




                                               

Total equity

 

163,883

 

205,310

 

189,624

 

                                               

Total liabilities

 

13,491

 

8,825

 

13,338

 

                                               

Total equity and liabilities

 

177,374

 

214,134

 

202,962

 

Government grants recognized in profit and loss, part of Other operating Income, for Q2 2022 was reported at NOK 805 thousand which was NOK 750 thousand lower than actual. The correct amount is NOK 1,555 thousand. The figures in this report are correct, but the YTD figures will therefore not be reconcilable with the H1 report without adjusting for this error.

The results will be presented in a webcast with CEO Øystein Rekdal, CDO Graeme Currie and CFO Gjest Breistein today at 14.30 CEST.

The presentation and subsequent Q&A session will be held in English and may be viewed live at https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20221117_4/

A recording of the presentation will be made available on https://www.lytixbiopharma.com/investors/overview.html after the presentation.

For more information, please contact:

Gjest Breistein,
CFO: gjest.breistein@lytixbiopharma.com

Ole Peter Nordby,
Head of IR & Communication Manager: ole.peter.nordby@lytixbiopharma.com

