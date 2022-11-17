Dermafirm records approx. KRW 20.8 bn in sales during the 2022 Singles' Day event in China

YOY growth increased by approx. 205%

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dermafirm, a global dermatological cosmetics brand, announced that it recorded KRW 20.8 billion in sales during Singles' Day, the largest shopping event in China. Compared to the total sales of KRW 6.8 billion recorded in the previous year, the year-on-year growth has increased by 204.8%.

Dermafirm participated in the event mainly on Tmall and Tiktok, and recorded about KRW 20.8 billion in sales, which is a 204.8% increase compared to the previous year. Following their remarkable annual sales record accomplished on Singles' Day, Dermafirm has reached another record-high sales and surprised the Chinese beauty market.

The products that received the most attention at this year's Singles' Day event include Dermafirm Sun Defense Makeup Base, Dermafirm Ultra Soothing Toner R4, Dermafirm Ultra Soothing Formula Emulsion R4, and Dermafirm Ultra Soothing Cleanser. As Singles' Day started, over 850,000 bottles of Dermafirm Sun Defense Makeup Base were sold during collaborative livestream with Wang Hong Lizhi, recording sales worth KRW 8.5 billion. In the first week of the Singles' Day event, it ranked second in the primer/makeup base category for the overall sales record of Tmall. Later, it became the bestselling imported item by ranking first in the primer/makeup base category during the Singles' Day event.

Moreover, Dermafirm Ultra Soothing Cleanser ranked first in the hypoallergenic cleanser sales category, and Dermafirm Soothing Toner & Formula Emulsion R4 showed remarkable growth and sales growth in the Singles' Day event by ranking second in the skincare set category.

In addition, DERMAFIRM indicated their performance during Single's Day was synergized by selecting actor Lee Dong-Wook as their exclusive brand model to deliver the brand values and philosophy to the Chinese consumers.

Seol Yoon-bok, VP of Dermafirm, said, "Starting from 2012, Dermafirm has successfully entered global markets in over 30 countries across the world. In the beauty markets in China, US, Europe, and Southeast Asia, such as Vietnam and the Philippines, our products are loved by global consumers due to our technology and quality made for healthy skin." Seol expressed his aspiration and added, "Dermafirm will expand its business to Korean and global markets and reinforce their marketing strategy. Based on the Dermafirm Ultra Soothing R4 line, which was approved as the best dermatological cosmetics product across global markets, along with the exclusive R&D and production capability, Dermafirm will continuously grow as a global dermatological cosmetics company."

Meanwhile, Dermafirm, which has celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, was awarded the KRW 30 Million Dollar Export Tower on Export Day, thanks to its business expansion in 30 different countries worldwide like China, US, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Furthermore, the brand is growing as the most loved Korean dermatological cosmetics in global markets. It has won prizes in the Chinese market category at the "Korea First Brand Award" for 4 consecutive years and ranked 6th in the 2022 1H Korean Cosmetic Brand Sales Rank on Alibaba(HKG: 9988), the largest online distribution channel in China.

