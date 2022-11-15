VIEV Unveils FW22 Capsule With Gore's Next Generation Membrane

Timeless high-performance styles with a lower carbon footprint

ELKTON, Md., Nov. 15, 2022 -- VIEV, the tech-forward outerwear brand founded by W. L.

Gore & Associates (Gore), announces its first-ever products featuring Gore's innovative ePE - expanded Polyethylene - membrane. A complement to its collection of elevated style solutions, the new fabric technology is a key milestone on the brand's responsible performance journey.

Stemming from over 40 years of scientific progress, the landmark ePE membrane is PFCec Free* with a reduced carbon footprint**, exceptionally lightweight, and remarkably durable. Bonded to precisely selected backer and face textiles, it is extremely waterproof, windproof, and breathable with a high strength-to-weight ratio.

The release introduces two cold-weather styles that reflect the form-meets-function essence of VIEV. Modern and understated, the tech-forward men's Dante GORE-TEX Insulated Pro Parka and women's Gemma GORE-TEX Insulated Pro Parka boast weightless warmth and alloccasion wearability.

Ergonomically engineered and articulated for motion, the body-mapped PrimaLoft® Gold insulation and GORE-TEX Laminate construction regulate temperature for optimal comfort while fully integrated technical features adapt for custom coverage and versatility.

"We believe best-in-class function and sustainability go hand in hand," says Andrea Nondorf, Global Head of VIEV."Our latest launch is a testament to our 'always innovate' philosophy, offering style-driven performance staples designed with life, and the future, in mind."

Shot by renowned director and photographer Jake Rosenberg, the visual campaign shows VIEV's vanguard styles against a quintessential New York City backdrop, epitomizing the brand's city-leaning aesthetic.

Available now at vievlife.com

About VIEV

Founded in 2021 by the futurists at W.L. Gore & Associates, VIEV is a leading-edge outerwear brand with the mission to solve meaningful problems in everyday life. Leveraging advanced GORE-TEX Fabrics, VIEV makes elevated essentials for modern city living. Streamlined staples blending timeless style with unrivaled performance.

* advances Gore Fabrics' goal of being free of PFCs of Environmental Concern over the lifecycle of its consumer products. In this case, the goal is accomplished using non-fluorinated materials. Learn more

** through laminates with a new lower-mass membrane and select textile(s), as measured by Higg MSI.

