RI Marketplace and SharpLaunch Announce a New Partnership to Expand Their Technology & Services for a Better Client Experience

The partnership will allow SharpLaunch clients to showcase their listings to new active buyers and RI Marketplace investors to gain exposure to more deals to buy.

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RI Marketplace ("Marketplace"), the leading online auction platform for commercial real estate (CRE) transactions, today announced their partnership with SharpLaunch , a powerful CRE marketing software designed to accelerate time-to-market and meet the needs of building owners, asset managers, investment sales teams, and brokers alike. Through this new partnership, SharpLaunch clients' listings can now be viewed on Marketplace's Listings page . This partnership will allow Sharplaunch's brokers to take advantage of a new, curated, and fast-growing network of highly vetted investors and for Marketplace's buyers to gain access to more opportunities.

SharpLaunch customers can now easily opt-in to have their sales listings displayed on Marketplace's Listing page and automatically updated in real time as listing statuses are modified, all with the click of a button. The process is managed through an API integration that enables brokers to benefit from a wider distribution of their listings without having to manually input and update data from one site to another. SharpLaunch's ability to help streamline marketing operations for busy commercial real estate clients like CBRE and Cushman & Wakefield allows them to quickly and easily publish their listings so they can get back to driving revenue and making an impact at their organization.

For Marketplace buyers, thanks to the platform's free live listing search, anyone can easily find information on a specific deal and have the opportunity to directly contact the listing brokers for additional information.

Not only does this partnership create a greater likelihood for buyers and sellers to transact, but it also illustrates how Marketplace and SharpLaunch continue to take the lead as CRE innovators by encouraging industry cooperation and collaboration with the ultimate goal of creating a more streamlined, efficient experience for commercial real estate professionals across the value chain.

"By creating these partnerships and utilizing the best of both technologies, we are meeting the demands of our users – SharpLaunch clients gain more visibility for their property listings and Marketplace investors get to see more opportunities to buy," said James Shevlin President and Chief Operating Officer at CWCapital, an affiliate company of RI Marketplace, "In collaborating with top tier CRE entrepreneurs and thought-leaders like SharpLaunch, we are creating a win win win for us, our clients and the industry as whole. We are consciously trying to move the CRE space forward by creating a culture of openness with technology partners - and having fun while we do it."

"Marketplace has built a network of over 100,000 qualified investors nationwide with a proven track record of buying assets and who regularly visit Marketplace's website in search of their next deal," said Bob Samii, Founder and CEO of SharpLaunch. "Making sure our listings could integrate with such a powerful platform was an easy choice, and an important one for the customers who rely on us to help them find the right buyers."

About RI Marketplace

RI Marketplace is the leading auction platform for commercial real estate transactions, bringing buyers, sellers and brokers together to efficiently list, market and close deals. The platform allows local, national and global investors the opportunity to quickly review and bid on assets throughout the country. Marketplace is managed by a dedicated team of commercial asset experts with more than $11 billion in online real estate sales. Since its inception in May 2017, the platform has completed more than $3.4 billion in transactions.

About CWCapital Asset Management LLC

CWCapital is a highly rated special servicer, investment management, and analytics firm with over $220 billion UPB of name servicing rights. CWCapital provides value maximization services and solutions for clients throughout the entire investment life cycle. The company is comprised of experienced real estate specialists managing one of the largest Special Servicing platforms. CWCapital offers deep market experience in acquisition services, underwriting, due diligence, investment management, dispositions, CMBS research, bond analytics – all powered by RealINSIGHT , a state-of-the-art asset management software.

About SharpLaunch

SharpLaunch is a powerful commercial real estate marketing software that accelerates lease and sales volume for busy CRE teams. As experts in commercial real estate marketing, SharpLaunch provides a suite of easy-to-use tools to streamline marketing operations, accelerate time-to-market, and amplify the digital presence of commercial properties. For more information, visit www.sharplaunch.com .

