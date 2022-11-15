QVC and HSN Launch Livestream Video Shopping Experiences on The Roku Channel

vCommerce leaders expand reach to The Roku Channel, a leading free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service, launching QVC & HSN linear channels

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC® and HSN®, world leaders in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms, have launched on The Roku Channel, a leader in free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST). QVC and HSN are the first livestream shopping channels on The Roku Channel, which reaches U.S. households with an estimated 80 million people (as of Q4 2021) and is a top 5 channel by both active account reach and streaming hour engagement on the Roku platform in the U.S (Q3 2022). QVC and HSN are part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP).

QVC and HSN will offer The Roku Channel's audience approximately 40 hours a day of live vCommerce programming across both channels, featuring premier brands and fresh new products presented by celebrities, influencers and other interesting personalities who engage with customers in real-time on multiple platforms. This includes such shows as QVC's "In the Kitchen with David®," which is watched in nearly 700,000 homes per hour* across America during each of its two editions per week, or HSN's "Gotta See G by Giuliana Rancic," which is watched by over 270,000 homes per hour across the U.S.* When live programming is off-air, the channels will run previously recorded episodes.

QVC and HSN join a diverse lineup of more than 300 free linear channels across news, sports, music, entertainment and more. In addition to Roku devices, The Roku Channel is available on the internet and on iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, and select Samsung TVs.

"We are excited to bring QVC and HSN's entertaining and engaging livestream shopping experiences to the millions of viewers found on The Roku Channel, one of the industry's leading FAST channel services," said David Apostolico, SVP Platform Strategy, Development & Distribution, vCommerce Ventures at Qurate Retail GroupSM. "We're excited to welcome new and existing customers to QVC and HSN via The Roku Channel, while providing yet another convenient way for our fans to access our uniquely engaging vCommerce content."

"For decades consumers have tuned into both QVC and HSN for engaging shopping experiences from the comfort of their own home. We're thrilled to partner with QVC and HSN to bring these viewing experiences to the expansive lineup of FAST channels available on The Roku Channel," said Ashley Hovey, Head of The Roku Channel, AVOD. "We look forward to connecting both new and existing audiences to QVC and HSN's valuable shopping programming, featuring deals for the hottest products from top brands that consumers know and love."

This launch reflects Qurate Retail Group's strategic initiative to expand the reach of its original vCommerce experiences across new media and digital platforms. QVC and HSN reach more than 200 million homes globally via 14 linear TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. QVC has been the first livestream shopping channel on multiple streaming services. QVC and HSN also reach more than 100 million internet-connected homes across the U.S. via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience and reach millions of homes via websites, mobile apps and social pages.

The Roku Channel is the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform. In Q4 2021, The Roku Channel reached U.S. households with an estimated 80 million people. The Roku Channel was a top 5 channel on the Roku platform in the U.S. by active account reach and streaming hour engagement in Q3 2022. Today, The Roku Channel features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 free movies and programs and over 300 free live linear television channels in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners. In addition to Roku devices, The Roku Channel is available on Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs.

For more information, visit https://therokuchannel.roku.com .

* Comscore TV Essentials Custom Feed: Analytical Solutions Hourly Feed, July 2021 to June 2022.

About QVC and HSN

QVC® and HSN® are world leaders in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms.

QVC empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. Worldwide, QVC engages millions of shoppers via 12 TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow QVC on Pinterest, YouTube or LinkedIn.



HSN takes shoppers on a journey – embracing the new, exploring untrodden paths and bringing shoppers a unique perspective that enriches their lives. HSN offers a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics and incorporates entertainment, personalities and industry experts to provide a unique shopping experience. HSN engages millions of customers across the U.S. via two TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, a website and mobile app, and social pages. HSN was founded 45 years ago as the first shopping network and is based in St. Petersburg, Fla. To learn more, visit corporate.hsn.com, follow @HSN on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow HSN on Pinterest, YouTube or LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail GroupSM portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in vCommerce and comprises seven leading retail brands – QVC, HSN, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn. QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku Smart Home products, including cameras, video doorbells, lighting, plugs, and more are available in the U.S. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

