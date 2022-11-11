Dionisio Gutiérrez gave a lecture on the 20th anniversary of the International Foundation for Freedom chaired by Mario Vargas Llosa

MADRID, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dionisio Gutiérrez, president of Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo and host of the television program Razón de Estado , was a lecturer together with important political, literary, academic and business figures from Latin America at the events celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Fundación Internacional para la Libertad , presided by Mario Vargas Llosa, Nobel Prize in Literature.

Dionisio Gutiérrez. Fundación Internacional para la Libertad (PRNewswire)

In one of the conferences, Gutiérrez said: "We are at the gates of a new global order, the digital order. Politics and democracy are degraded and the elites are not up to the task. This increases the risks for Latin America".

Among those attending the event were former presidents José María Aznar; Felipe Calderón and Iván Duque of Spain, Mexico and Colombia; the former mayoress of Madrid, Ana Botella; the president of the Popular Party of Spain, Alberto Núñez Feijóo; intellectuals Álvaro Vargas LLosa, Juan Luis Cebrián, Roberto Salinas and Enrique Ghersi, among other personalities.

Dionisio Gutiérrez also offered words of praise and congratulated Mario Vargas Llosa for his work in the defense of liberal values in Ibero-America: "Dear Mario, the word 'thank you' is too small on a day like today. It is 20 years of the FIL, but it is a lifetime of battles for freedom. To the words respect and admiration, we add the most important: gratitude. This world needs leaders, intellectuals like you! ... And women too".

Days before, Dr. Gutierrez also participated as a speaker at the event "Madrid: capital of Ibero-American internationalization" where he coincided with Presidents Luis Lacalle Pou, from Uruguay and Guillermo Lasso, from Ecuador, among other Ibero-American figures.

Dionisio Gutiérrez is a businessman, intellectual and activist, with a PhD in Sociology and Political Science. He is president of the Latin American think-tank Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo and hosts the weekly television program Razón de Estado, which is broadcast in several countries in the region.

Felipe Calderón, Dionisio Gutiérrez, Ana Botella, José María Aznar, Mario Vargas Llosa (PRNewswire)

