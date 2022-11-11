American Outdoor Brands Honors Veterans

COLUMBIA, Mo., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT) (AOB), an industry leading provider of products and accessories for outdoor enthusiasts, this week honored its employees who served to protect the freedoms we greatly enjoy. Most of AOB's 300 employees are located at its corporate headquarters in Columbia, Missouri, and nearly 14% of those employees are veterans. Together, they represent the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. National Guard, U.S. Navy, and the U.S. Army Reserve.

Brian Murphy, President and CEO, said, "We will be forever indebted to our American veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and their willingness to sacrifice for the benefit of each of us and for our way of life. While it is a small token of our gratitude, we are honored to set aside time this week to convey our deepest thanks for their service and selflessness."

In recognition of their service, the company hosted a celebration lunch on Thursday, November 10th for its veterans with members of the leadership team, where each veteran also received a gift. The company honored its remote veterans by sending a package to each. All employees were invited to get involved by creating hand-written postcards that will be delivered to the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veteran's Hospital on November 11th. Throughout the year, the company supports veterans through its contributions to Welcome Home, Inc. (https://www.welcomeveterans.org/), which seeks to end veteran homelessness, and to Central Missouri Honor Flights (https://www.centralmissourihonorflight.com/), which transports veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to honor their service and sacrifices.

About Veteran's Day

Veteran's Day, celebrated each November 11th, recognizes heroes who have served in the armed forces and those that gave the ultimate sacrifice of their lives in conflict. Veteran's Day began in 1919 on the first anniversary of the 1918 armistice that ended World War I. The Office of Public and Intergovernmental Affairs establishes a theme for Veteran's Day each year and the theme set for 2022 is "Honor."

