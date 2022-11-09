Blickfeld launches Qb2; the world's first Smart LiDAR sensor, enabling capturing and processing of 3D data on a single device

Blickfeld launches Qb2; the world's first Smart LiDAR sensor, enabling capturing and processing of 3D data on a single device

Blickfeld announces the delivery of its Qb2 LiDAR sensor, the industry's first Smart LiDAR sensor, providing the software stack and WiFi connectivity in one device

Qb2 provides a turn-key experience for fast and simple deployment with minimal investment.

The integrated compute module allows Blickfeld Percept software stack to run on the device providing data for volume monitoring purposes, crowd analytics and smart infrastructure.

WiFi on the device removes the need for additional network cabling and drastically simplifies installation and operation.

Compared to Blickfeld's model Cube 1, Qb2 offers performance gains in field-of-view, detection range, resolution and accuracy.

MUNICH, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blickfeld, the Munich-based manufacturer of break-through LiDAR sensor solutions creating innovative hardware and software, is launching the delivery of its Qb2 device to customers and partners, following its concept announcement at CES 2022.

WiFi on the device removes the need for additional network cabling and enables device connectivity (PRNewsfoto/Blickfeld) (PRNewswire)

Qb2 is based on Blickfeld's proprietary solid-state software-defined LiDAR technology, and, as an industry first, enables the capturing and processing of data on a single device, removing the need for additional computers and bringing faster insights, improved response times and better bandwidth availability via edge computing. Companies benefit from high efficiency gains through enriched, actionable real-time 3D data for example in the areas of volume monitoring of bulk materials, crowd analytics, and smart infrastructure, automatically fed into their IT systems like the ERP or the cloud. Furthermore, installation and maintenance costs and effort are kept low due to the on-device WiFi connectivity. Qb2 offers improved functionalities and performance parameters like enhanced adaptable field of view (FoV), detection range and scan pattern, plus higher resolution, accuracy and an IP67 rating.

Using Blickfeld's Percept software, the Smart LiDAR solves complex challenges in a variety of applications. For those looking to source volume monitoring data, for example, the mining, agricultural, or construction industries, Qb2 empowers on-demand, remote and precise monitoring and management of inventory across multiple locations as well as the optimization and digitalization of the value chain. Where Blickfeld's LiDAR Cube 1 has already revolutionised stockpile monitoring processes for leading companies, Qb2 with its proprietary solid-state software-defined LiDAR technology, will provide companies with an even more powerful, versatile and cost-efficient solution.

Press contact:

R. Agency for Blickfeld

Megan Robinson

blickfeld@wearer.agency

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1941938/Blickfeld_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1941936/Blickfeld_WiFi_Device_Connectivity.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1941937/Blickfeld_Compute_Module.jpg

Integrated compute module allows Blickfeld Percept software stack to run on the device. (PRNewsfoto/Blickfeld) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Blickfeld) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blickfeld