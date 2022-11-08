WealthPRIME Technology, Inc. released a new product offering specifically designed to help Americans offset escalating taxes

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WealthPRIME, the leading provider of alternative tax mitigation strategies, released a new product offering specifically designed to help Americans offset the greatest tax of all: "bracket creep". Bracket creep is a form of taxflation where some Americans are bearing the burden of both high inflation and high taxes. According to MarketWatch, the U.S. government's inflation adjustment was 3.2%, far below the 2022 Consumer Price Index of 8.2% for the prior 12 months through September.

A recent court ruling will open the door for WealthPRIME to help Americans save millions in taxes. On August 5th, the U.S. court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected the IRS's position that Cross Refined Coal LLC was not a bona fide partnership for tax purposes. The decision was important because it upheld the validity of a partnership whose business was not profitable but for the possibility of tax credits.

This ruling is likely to open a window for new tax-preferred investments such Conservation Easements. Conservation easements are gaining favor as a prepared investment for high-net-worth investors who need to offset significant income and capital gains. Conservation easements preserve open land in development projects.

DoublePLAY combines two tax strategies into one:

A high-wealth investor could make as little as a $50,000 investment in a conservation easement. Investors may legally deduct up to 4 times their investment. With their savings, they can invest in other wealth-creating investments such as leveraged life insurance. By using bank leverage, an investor can secure more tax-free income, which is no different than using a mortgage to purchase a larger home. An investor in their forties could contribute $50,000 per year for 5 years totaling $250,000 , while the bank contributes $750,000 over a ten-year period.

In this example, the investor at age 71 can realize a tax-free income stream of $167,912 per year for 15 years. The economics of the DoublePLAY are truly unique, as the investor received a tax deduction greater than their initial investment in insurance before it was made.

To learn more about the DoublePLAY and other unique tax mitigation strategies, contact an expert advisor at WealthPRIME today: www.wealthprime.com

