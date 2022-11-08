Serving Military & Veterans: MilitaryMoney.com Answers the Call

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InCharge, a nonprofit financial education organization, is celebrating Veterans Day 2022 with the launch of -- MilitaryMoney.com – a website aimed at helping armed forces, veterans and their families improve their finances.

"Our armed forces and veterans deserve high quality and unbiased information to navigate the benefits and challenges of service," InCharge Chief Executive Officer Etta Money said. "We know that a soldier's focus needs to be on the mission and not on how to make this month's rent payment. Veterans need help understanding their GI Bill and VA loan benefits. If we can make it easier to thrive during and after service, MilitaryMoney.com will have fulfilled its mission."

MilitaryMoney.com focuses on the following core topics:

Military and Veteran Education Opportunities: Learn how to make the most of your GI Bill benefits. For example, did you know that you can transfer unused GI Bill benefits to your children and spouse? And outside of the GI Bill, spouses (at certain paygrades) are eligible for $4,000 toward the completion of a degree, license or certificate program.

Managing Frequent Moves: A life in the military comes with frequent moves. MilitaryMoney.com provides hacks and advice for how to manage the costs of moving, evaluate housing options (live on base or off?), and whether or not to rent or buy.

Help Becoming a Homeowner: Veteran's Administration-backed home loans, or VA Loans, provide a pathway to homeownership without a down payment or expensive mortgage insurance. But just like any major financial decision, you'll want to learn as much as possible about the VA Loan process, eligibility and flexibility before moving forward.

Defending Your Security Clearance: One of the most common ways to jeopardize your security clearance is through high debt and a compromised credit score. Learn how the credit score is calculated and what you need to do to keep it within a healthy range. Your security clearance depends on it!

Help with Credit Card Debt: Just like civilians, our military struggles with credit card debt. MilitaryMoney.com offers education and debt help for veterans and servicemembers, including actionable tips on how to manage payments and where to go when you need help.

Discounts: We're kicking off our discounts guide for military and veterans with a can't miss featured article: 100 Best Veterans Day discounts.

Whether a prospective recruit is seeking current pay grade information, or a recent veteran is transitioning to civilian employment, MilitaryMoney.com is there to offer actionable, helpful information.

"Simply put, we're here to serve," shares Etta Money.

