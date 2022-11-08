The 'Quantum Miami' Conference Turns The Heat Up On Crypto Winter From January 25-27th, During Miami Blockchain Week

The Official Flagship Event Of Miami Blockchain Week Featuring Web3 Founders, Crypto Futurists, Industry Celebrities, And Global Investors Returns

MIAMI, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Quantum Miami 2023 sets the global cryptocurrency center stage as thousands of crypto industry trailblazers, Web3 leaders, high net worth investors, global media, and blockchain technologists converge together in Miami at the James L. Knight Center from January 25th - 27th, 2023.

Quantum Miami 2023, Jan 25-27 (CNW Group/Quantum Events) (PRNewswire)

Building on the massive momentum from last January's Bitcoin-themed conference, Quantum Miami is proudly presented by many of the same event production team as The North American Bitcoin Conference (TNABC) 2022 in Miami and the Fantom Developer Conference (FantomDC) held in Abu Dhabi last fall, under the ownership of Harry Yeh , Chairman of Quantum Events , Managing Director of Quantum Fintech Group, and founder of $LIF3 at lif3.com .

"Quantum Miami is poised to be the biggest crypto investor conference to date, by addressing the current global economic market and the investment opportunities in today's evolving Web3 landscape," Yeh states. "The best crypto investors and blockchain entrepreneurs know that great fortunes are born in bear markets. That's why we're bringing together today's most successful industry pioneers, Web3 revolutionaries, and brilliant minds who are currently shaping and shifting the future of blockchain technology, like Andre Cronje–the 'Godfather DeFi' and arguably the most notorious and prolific developer in the space–who just made his triumphant return to Fantom Foundation." The full list of high profile investors and speakers attending the conference will be announced in the coming weeks leading up to the event.

Echoing Yeh's comments is Miami's tech-forward mayor, Frances X. Suarez, who is designating Quantum Miami as the 'Official Flagship Event of Miami Blockchain Week'. "This is not just a conference, it's a live incubator of real, future-shaping blockchain projects," says Miami Mayor, Frances X. Suarez.

The Quantum Events team has over 20 years of combined experience putting on the highest caliber, award-winning productions with diverse and dynamic speakers from across the globe. 2023's conference will spotlight up-and-coming trends within DeFi, Web3, NFTs, the Metaverse, asset taxation and protection, and so much more.

"This year, we're laser-focused on providing the right platform for the forward-thinking and disruptive Web3 projects to evolve and expand from," says Jason Kamen, CEO of Quantum Events. "Attendees will hear new ideas and insights from thought leaders from around the world and network with innovators and investors responsible for shaping the future of the entire Web3 ecosystem, all while enjoying an authentic taste of that famous Miami nightlife. This is truly going to be an unmissable event for those invested or interested in this industry."

Limited Early Bird-priced tickets are available through November 30th for both LIVE and virtual attendees. It pays to attend in person, as one lucky attendee last year at TNABC 2022 won a Ticket to Space, and winners of the FantomDC Hackathon received a total of $1M. Who knows what exciting surprises await LIVE attendees in 2023.

For more information on Quantum Miami or further inquiries about attending, media accreditation, speaking and sponsorship, please visit QuantumMiami.com

About Quantum Events

Quantum Events is a premier conference and events organization, driven by the desire to anchor, activate, and advance entire industry ecosystems forward, by curating premium platforms, partnerships, and programming designed to accelerate innovation, foster valuable connections, and shine the spotlight on the people and projects undeniably poised to disrupt and shape the world.

Quantum Miami 2023 (CNW Group/Quantum Events) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quantum Events