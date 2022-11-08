loanDepot announces third quarter 2022 financial results

Decreased net loss by 39% on expense reduction; increased cash balances by 20% to $1.14 billion
- Lower market volumes and the exit of wholesale channel fueled revenue decrease of $34.4 million, or 11%.
- Reduced total expenses by $125.5 million, or 22%, from second quarter primarily driven by right-sizing staffing levels, reduced marketing spend, and lower third-party costs.
- Company expects to achieve Vision 2025 annualized expense savings target of $400 million by year-end 2022.
- Net loss reduced 38.6% to $137.5 million in third quarter from second quarter, driven by expense reductions which more than offset lower revenues.
- Company increased already strong cash balance to $1.14 billion at end of third quarter.
- Substantially completed transition of servicing portfolio to in-house platform, improving customer experience and increasing cross-sell opportunities.
- Roll-out of digital HELOC solution commenced, providing customers fast, easy way to access cash from their home equity.
FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI), (together with its subsidiaries, "loanDepot" or the "Company"), today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
"loanDepot made significant progress on our previously announced goals for Vision 2025, including right-sizing the company for current and expected market conditions, launching our digital HELOC solution, and significantly enhancing our liquidity position," said President and Chief Executive Officer Frank Martell. "We aggressively reduced our costs, exited the wholesale channel, and narrowed our losses during the third quarter in line with our previously announced targets. We are firmly on pace to meet our expense reduction goal of an annualized $400 million for the second half of 2022, and at the same time, we have substantially increased our cash position. Looking ahead, we have built our expense reduction plan to size the company appropriately for a mortgage market that we believe will total approximately $1.5 trillion in 2023.
"We are excited about the launch of our digital HELOC, which we expect will be a meaningful contributor to revenues in 2023. This unique digital solution has been launched in several markets and provides our customers with an attractive option to access their home equity. With the value of home equity at an all-time high, many homeowners would greatly benefit from an easy and fast way to access cash while preserving their historically low interest rate first mortgage. Our HELOC launch is an important step in advancing our goal of adding more products and services that will benefit our customers, diversify our revenues, and generate profitable growth.
"As we look toward 2023, with a consistent track record of delivering on Vision 2025 strategy, we believe we are well positioned to navigate what is likely a challenging mortgage market. We will continue to focus on driving higher revenues while delivering outstanding quality and service levels, and returning to sustained profitability as we implement Vision 2025 and as the mortgage market resets."
Third Quarter Highlights:
Financial Summary
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
($ in thousands except per
(Unaudited)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Rate lock volume
$ 12,032,026
$ 19,596,763
$ 43,673,515
$ 61,620,241
$ 131,502,157
Pull through weighted lock
8,755,082
12,412,894
30,354,123
40,968,021
93,603,559
Loan origination volume
9,849,927
15,995,055
31,985,805
47,395,713
107,959,122
Gain on sale margin(2)
1.80 %
1.16 %
2.84 %
1.66 %
2.71 %
Pull through weighted gain on
2.03 %
1.50 %
2.99 %
1.92 %
3.13 %
Financial Results
Total revenue
$ 274,192
$ 308,639
$ 923,756
$ 1,086,141
$ 3,019,678
Total expense
435,125
560,657
744,771
1,602,038
2,364,054
Net (loss) income
(137,482)
(223,822)
154,277
(452,623)
608,414
Diluted (loss) earnings per
$ (0.37)
$ (0.66)
$ 0.40
$ (1.29)
$0.82
Non-GAAP Financial
Adjusted total revenue
$ 249,663
$ 273,273
$ 948,770
$ 1,027,540
$ 3,015,540
Adjusted net (loss) income
(116,846)
(168,863)
147,533
(367,101)
524,564
Adjusted (LBITDA) EBITDA
(114,133)
(191,510)
238,261
(380,049)
805,622
Adjusted diluted (loss)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(1)
Pull through weighted rate lock volume is the unpaid principal balance of loans subject to interest rate lock commitments, net of a pull-through factor for the loan funding probability.
(2)
Gain on sale margin represents the total of (i) gain on origination and sale of loans, net, and (ii) origination income, net, divided by loan origination volume during period.
(3)
Pull through weighted gain on sale margin represents the total of (i) gain on origination and sale of loans, net, and (ii) origination income, net, divided by the pull through weighted rate lock volume.
(4)
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and a reconciliation of these metrics to their closest GAAP measure.
(5)
Omitted adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share measures that included the impact of assumed exchange of shares to the extent the exchange was antidilutive.
Vision 2025
Our Vision 2025 plan is designed to address current and anticipated mortgage market conditions and position loanDepot for sustainable long-term value creation. Building on the foundation of our strong balance sheet and liquidity, we have achieved the following since the announcement of Vision 2025:
- In partnership with National HomeCorp., a Georgia-based homebuilder specializing in affordable single-family homes, we formed NHC Mortgage, a new joint venture partnership advancing our goal of purpose-driven lending and providing credit to underserved communities.
- Substantially completed the transition of our servicing portfolio to our in-house platform.
- Recently began the phased national roll out of our digital HELOC.
- Added Joseph Grassi as our Chief Risk Officer and Gregory Smallwood as our Chief Legal Officer enabling the Company to increase the effectiveness of our quality and compliance initiatives.
- Achieved quarterly non-volume related expense reductions of $68.9 million from the second quarter, an annualized impact of $275.5 million.
- Reduced quarterly volume related expenses, consisting of commissions and direct origination expenses, by $56.6 million from the second quarter.
- Incurred expenses related to the Vision 2025 plan during the quarter of $37.2 million, including $20.8 million of lease and other asset impairments, $9.4 million of personnel related expenses, and $7.0 million of professional services fees. Second quarter Vision 2025 expenses totaled $54.6 million.
Operational Results
- Pull through weighted lock volume of $8.8 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2022, resulted in quarterly total revenue of $274.2 million, a decrease of $34.4 million, or 11%, from the second quarter of 2022 due to higher interest rates reducing borrower demand.
- Loan origination volume for the third quarter of 2022 was $9.8 billion, a decrease of $6.1 billion or 38% from the second quarter of 2022.
- Gain on origination and sales of loans, net increased from the second quarter of 2022 due primarily to a reduction in loan loss provision somewhat offset by lower pull through weighted lock volume.
- Purchase volume increased to 70% of total loans during the third quarter, up from 59% of total loans during the second quarter of 2022 and 34% of total loans during the third quarter of 2021, reflecting our progress in executing a purpose-driven lending strategy of assisting our customers in buying a home.
- For the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, our preliminary organic refinance consumer direct recapture rate1 remained strong at 71%. This highlights the efficacy of our marketing efforts, the strength of our customer relationships, and the value of our servicing portfolio for additional revenue opportunities.
- Net loss for the third quarter of 2022 of $137.5 million as compared to net loss of $223.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net loss decreased quarter over quarter primarily due to a decrease in total expenses offset somewhat by lower revenues due to lower rate lock volume.
- Adjusted LBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was $114.1 million as compared to adjusted LBITDA of $191.5 million for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted (LBITDA) EBITDA excludes the impact of fair value changes of our mortgage servicing rights, net of hedging results, impairment charges, and other operating expenses.
Our outlook for the fourth quarter of 2022 is
- Origination volume of between $4 billion and $7 billion.
- Pull-through weighted rate lock volume of between $3 billion and $6 billion.
- Pull-through weighted gain on sale margin of between 210 basis points and 270 basis points.
Strategic Channel Overview
Our purpose driven origination strategy ensures we can serve customers in the way they want to be served, with the right mortgage professional, with the right product, at the right price, and at the right time. Complementing our origination strategy is our servicing portfolio, which ensures we can serve the customer through their entire homeownership journey.
Retail Channel
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
($ in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Volume data:
Rate locks
$ 8,709,388
$ 12,584,274
$ 35,924,760
$ 43,142,881
$ 106,924,605
Loan originations
6,331,564
10,877,875
24,938,035
33,688,829
86,247,597
Gain on sale margin
2.34 %
1.03 %
3.28 %
1.87 %
3.02 %
Partner Channel
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
($ in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Volume data:
Rate locks
$ 3,322,638
$ 7,012,489
$ 7,748,755
$ 18,477,360
$ 24,577,552
Loan originations
3,518,363
5,117,180
7,047,770
13,706,884
21,711,525
Gain on sale margin
0.84 %
1.45 %
1.24 %
1.15 %
1.49 %
Our Partner Channel originates loans through our network of approved mortgage brokers, as well as a series of exclusive joint ventures with some of the nation's largest homebuilders and depositories, who market our broad spectrum of products utilizing our innovative mello® technology platform to efficiently underwrite, process and fund mortgage loans, while delivering an exceptional customer experience.
The decrease in volume in our Partner Channel since the second quarter of 2022 primarily reflects our decision to exit the wholesale origination business. The decrease in the Partner Channel's gain on sale margin also reflects our exit of the wholesale origination business as new fallout adjusted interest rate locks from that business decreased significantly during the quarter.
Servicing
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Servicing Revenue Data:
($ in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Due to changes in valuation inputs
$ 75,366
$ 98,795
$ (3,461)
$ 373,158
$ 98,295
Due to collection/realization of cash
(49,519)
(66,380)
(99,230)
(193,022)
(323,107)
Realized losses on sales of servicing
(13,489)
(2,493)
(14,218)
(5,949)
(8,224)
Net loss from derivatives hedging
(50,837)
(63,429)
(21,553)
(314,557)
(94,158)
Changes in fair value of servicing
$ (38,479)
$ (33,507)
$ (138,462)
$ (140,370)
$ (327,194)
Servicing fee income
$ 113,544
$ 117,326
$ 102,429
$ 341,929
$ 279,738
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Servicing Rights, at Fair Value:
($ in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Balance at beginning of period
$ 2,204,593
$ 2,078,187
$ 1,776,395
$ 1,999,402
$ 1,124,302
Additions
124,244
180,455
345,882
574,459
1,302,884
Sales proceeds, net
(341,415)
(86,464)
(182,892)
(740,728)
(365,680)
Changes in fair value:
Due to changes in valuation
75,366
98,795
(3,461)
373,158
98,295
Due to collection/realization of
(49,519)
(66,380)
(99,230)
(193,022)
(323,107)
Balance at end of period (1)
$ 2,013,269
$ 2,204,593
$ 1,836,694
$ 2,013,269
$ 1,836,694
(1)
Balances are net of $16.8 million, $9.1 million, and $4.8 million of servicing rights liability as of September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively.
% Change
Servicing Portfolio Data:
($ in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Sep 30,
Sep-22
vs
Jun-22
Sep-22
Servicing portfolio (unpaid
$ 139,709,633
$ 155,217,012
$ 145,305,182
(10.0) %
(3.9) %
Total servicing portfolio (units)
463,471
507,231
469,019
(8.6)
(1.2)
60+ days delinquent ($)
$ 1,365,774
$ 1,511,871
$ 1,679,691
(9.7)
(18.7)
60+ days delinquent (%)
1.0 %
1.0 %
1.2 %
Servicing rights, net to UPB
1.4 %
1.4 %
1.3 %
The decrease in unpaid principal balance of our servicing portfolio was driven primarily by sales of $18.6 billion of unpaid principal balance during the quarter.
As of September 30, 2022, approximately 0.2%, or $319.5 million, of our servicing portfolio was in active forbearance. This represents an aggregate decrease from 0.4%, or $587.8 million as of June 30, 2022.
Balance Sheet Highlights
% Change
($ in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Sep 30,
Sep-22
Sep-22
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,143,948
$ 954,930
$ 506,608
19.8 %
125.8 %
Loans held for sale, at fair value
2,692,820
4,656,338
8,873,736
(42.2)
(69.7)
Servicing rights, at fair value
2,030,026
2,213,700
1,841,512
(8.3)
10.2
Total assets
7,378,536
9,195,187
12,749,278
(19.8)
(42.1)
Warehouse and other lines of
2,529,436
4,265,343
8,212,142
(40.7)
(69.2)
Total liabilities
6,300,039
7,981,324
11,091,114
(21.1)
(43.2)
Total equity
1,078,497
1,213,863
1,658,164
(11.2)
(35.0)
The increase in cash and cash equivalents from June 30, 2022, included the proceeds from MSR sales and loans sold in excess of loans originated during the quarter. A decrease in loans held for sale at September 30, 2022, resulted in a corresponding decrease in the balance on our warehouse lines of credit. Total funding capacity with our lending partners decreased to $5.7 billion at September 30, 2022 from $9.9 billion at June 30, 2022. The decrease of $4.2 billion was primarily due to our decision to reduce our borrowing capacity, reflecting lower volume expectations. Available borrowing capacity was $3.1 billion at September 30, 2022.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
($ in thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
REVENUES:
Interest income
$ 51,202
$ 62,722
$ 71,020
$ 166,888
$ 187,625
Interest expense
(41,408)
(39,923)
(56,785)
(121,220)
(165,130)
Net interest income
9,794
22,799
14,235
45,668
22,495
Gain on origination and sale of
156,300
146,562
821,275
665,993
2,647,328
Origination income, net
21,268
39,108
86,601
119,449
280,824
Servicing fee income
113,544
117,326
102,429
341,929
279,738
Change in fair value of servicing
(38,479)
(33,507)
(138,462)
(140,370)
(327,194)
Other income
11,765
16,351
37,678
53,472
116,487
Total net revenues
274,192
308,639
923,756
1,086,141
3,019,678
EXPENSES:
Personnel expense
218,819
296,569
449,152
861,382
1,523,012
Marketing and advertising expense
42,940
60,837
131,971
205,289
355,730
Direct origination expense
19,463
33,996
49,559
106,616
146,553
General and administrative expense
83,412
63,927
50,013
197,089
149,984
Occupancy expense
9,889
9,388
9,686
28,673
28,956
Depreciation and amortization
10,243
11,323
8,688
32,110
25,827
Servicing expense
14,221
10,741
22,879
46,472
76,731
Other interest expense
36,138
33,140
22,823
83,671
57,261
Goodwill impairment
—
40,736
—
40,736
—
Total expenses
435,125
560,657
744,771
1,602,038
2,364,054
(Loss) income before income taxes
(160,933)
(252,018)
178,985
(515,897)
655,624
Income tax (benefit) expense
(23,451)
(28,196)
24,708
(63,274)
47,210
Net (loss) income
(137,482)
(223,822)
154,277
(452,623)
608,414
Net (loss) income attributable to
(77,401)
(122,894)
102,802
(256,873)
503,503
Net (loss) income attributable to
$ (60,081)
$ (100,928)
$ 51,475
$ (195,750)
$ 104,911
Basic (loss) earnings per share
$ (0.37)
$ (0.66)
$ 0.40
$ (1.29)
$ 0.82
Diluted (loss) earnings per share
$ (0.37)
$ (0.66)
$ 0.40
$ (1.29)
$ 0.82
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Dec 31,
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,143,948
$ 954,930
$ 419,571
Restricted cash
160,926
194,645
201,025
Accounts receivable, net
108,253
91,766
56,183
Loans held for sale, at fair value
2,692,820
4,656,338
8,136,817
Derivative assets, at fair value
316,647
153,607
194,665
Servicing rights, at fair value
2,030,026
2,213,700
2,006,712
Trading securities, at fair value
97,210
105,308
72,874
Property and equipment, net
98,944
111,443
104,262
Operating lease right-of-use asset
39,480
48,443
55,646
Prepaid expenses and other assets
115,452
140,145
140,315
Loans eligible for repurchase
554,892
506,454
363,373
Investments in joint ventures
19,938
18,408
18,553
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
—
—
42,317
Total assets
$ 7,378,536
$ 9,195,187
$ 11,812,313
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
LIABILITIES:
Warehouse and other lines of credit
$ 2,529,436
$ 4,265,343
$ 7,457,199
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
716,048
643,144
624,444
Derivative liabilities, at fair value
149,837
72,758
37,797
Liability for loans eligible for repurchase
554,892
506,454
363,373
Operating lease liability
66,122
66,485
71,932
Debt obligations, net
2,283,704
2,427,140
1,628,208
Total liabilities
6,300,039
7,981,324
10,182,953
EQUITY:
Total equity
1,078,497
1,213,863
1,629,360
Total liabilities and equity
$ 7,378,536
$ 9,195,187
$ 11,812,313
Loan Origination and Sales Data
($ in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Sep 30,
Loan origination volume by type:
Conventional conforming
$ 6,002,765
$ 10,392,730
$ 23,621,149
FHA/VA/USDA
3,038,467
3,658,309
4,784,112
Jumbo
571,509
1,595,843
3,049,321
Other
237,186
348,173
531,223
Total
$ 9,849,927
$ 15,995,055
$ 31,985,805
Loan origination volume by channel:
Retail
$ 6,331,564
$ 10,877,875
$ 24,938,035
Partnership
3,518,363
5,117,180
7,047,770
Total
$ 9,849,927
$ 15,995,055
$ 31,985,805
Loan origination volume by purpose:
Purchase
$ 6,938,408
$ 9,500,164
$ 11,008,399
Refinance
2,911,519
6,494,891
20,977,406
Total
$ 9,849,927
$ 15,995,055
$ 31,985,805
Loans sold:
Servicing retained
$ 6,604,979
$ 10,568,649
$ 26,520,547
Servicing released
5,132,350
7,342,889
5,672,551
Total
$ 11,737,329
$ 17,911,538
$ 32,193,098
Loan origination margins:
Gain on sale margin
1.80 %
1.16 %
2.84 %
Third Quarter Earnings Call
Management will host a conference call and live webcast today at 5:00 p.m. ET on loanDepot's Investor Relations website, investors.loandepot.com, to discuss its earnings results.
The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (888) 440-6385 using conference ID number 2021948. Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call. A replay of the webcast and transcript will also be made available on the Investor Relations website following the conclusion of the event, or can be accessed by dialing (800) 770-2030 following the conclusion of the event through December 8, 2022.
For more information about loanDepot, please visit the company's Investor Relations website: investors.loandepot.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To provide investors with information in addition to our results as determined by GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP measures to assist investors in evaluating our financial results. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors regarding our results of operations because each measure assists both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. They facilitate company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations in hedging strategies, changes in valuations, capital structures (affecting interest expense on non-funding debt), taxation, the age and book depreciation of facilities (affecting relative depreciation expense), the amortization of intangibles, and other cost or benefit items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance. These non-GAAP measures include our Adjusted Total Revenue, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share, and Adjusted EBITDA (LBITDA). We exclude from each of these non-GAAP financial measures the change in fair value of MSRs and related hedging gains and losses as they add volatility and are not indicative of the Company's operating performance or results of operation. We also exclude stock compensation expense, which is a non-cash expense, management fees, IPO expenses, gains or losses on extinguishment of debt and disposal of fixed assets, non-cash goodwill impairment, and other impairment charges to intangible assets and operating lease right-of-use assets as management does not consider these costs to be indicative of our performance or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA (LBITDA) includes interest expense on funding facilities, which are recorded as a component of "net interest income (expense)", as these expenses are a direct operating expense driven by loan origination volume. By contrast, interest expense on our non-funding debt is a function of our capital structure and is therefore excluded from Adjusted EBITDA (LBITDA). Adjustments for income taxes are made to reflect historical results of operations on the basis that it was taxed as a corporation under the Internal Revenue Code, and therefore subject to U.S. federal, state and local income taxes. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, net income, or any other operating performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies. Some of these limitations are:
- they do not reflect every cash expenditure, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
- Adjusted EBITDA (LBITDA) does not reflect the significant interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payment on our debt;
- although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced or require improvements in the future, and Adjusted Total Revenue, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), and Adjusted EBITDA (LBITDA) do not reflect any cash requirement for such replacements or improvements; and
- they are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows.
Because of these limitations, Adjusted Total Revenue, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share, and Adjusted EBITDA (LBITDA) are not intended as alternatives to total revenue, net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to the Company, or Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share or as an indicator of our operating performance and should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business or as measures of cash that will be available to us to meet our obligations. We compensate for these limitations by using Adjusted Total Revenue, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share, and Adjusted EBITDA (LBITDA) along with other comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance. See below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most comparable U.S. GAAP measures.
Reconciliation of Total Revenue to Adjusted Total
($ in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Total net revenue
$ 274,192
$ 308,639
$ 923,756
$ 1,086,141
$ 3,019,678
Change in fair value of servicing rights, net of
(24,529)
(35,366)
25,014
(58,601)
(4,138)
Adjusted total revenue
$ 249,663
$ 273,273
$ 948,770
$ 1,027,540
$ 3,015,540
(1)
Represents the change in the fair value of servicing rights attributable to changes in assumptions, net of hedging gains and losses.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted
($ in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Net (loss) income attributable to loanDepot, Inc.
$ (60,081)
$ (100,928)
$ 51,475
$ (195,750)
$ 104,911
Net (loss) income from the pro forma conversion of
(77,401)
(122,894)
102,802
(256,873)
503,503
Net (loss) income
(137,482)
(223,822)
154,277
(452,623)
608,414
Adjustments to the provision for income taxes(2)
20,124
31,952
(27,171)
66,787
(133,076)
Tax-effected net (loss) income
(117,358)
(191,870)
127,106
(385,836)
475,338
Change in fair value of servicing rights, net of
(24,529)
(35,366)
25,014
(58,601)
(4,138)
Change in fair value - contingent consideration
—
—
(77)
—
(77)
Stock compensation expense and management
4,773
4,712
2,882
11,794
65,084
IPO expenses
—
—
(54)
—
6,041
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
11,026
—
—
11,026
—
Gain on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
(10,528)
—
Goodwill impairment
—
40,736
—
40,736
—
Other impairment
9,149
5,963
—
15,112
—
Tax effect of adjustments(4)
93
6,962
(7,338)
9,196
(17,684)
Adjusted net (loss) income
$ (116,846)
$ (168,863)
$ 147,533
$ (367,101)
$ 524,564
(1)
Reflects net income (loss) to Class A common stock and Class D common stock from the pro forma exchange of Class C common stock.
(2)
loanDepot, Inc. is subject to federal, state and local income taxes. Adjustments to income tax (benefit) reflect the effective income tax rates below, and the pro forma assumption that loanDepot, Inc. owns 100% of LD Holdings.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Statutory U.S. federal income tax rate
21.00 %
21.00 %
21.00 %
21.00 %
21.00 %
State and local income taxes (net of federal benefit)
5.00 %
5.00 %
5.43 %
5.00 %
5.43 %
Effective income tax rate
26.00 %
26.00 %
26.43 %
26.00 %
26.43 %
(3)
Represents the change in the fair value of servicing rights attributable to changes in assumptions, net of hedging gains and losses.
(4)
Amounts represent the income tax effect using the aforementioned effective income tax rates, excluding certain discrete tax items.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted
($ in thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Net (loss) income attributable to loanDepot, Inc.
$ (60,081)
$ (100,928)
$ 51,475
$ (195,750)
$ 104,911
Adjusted net (loss) income
(116,846)
(168,863)
147,533
(367,101)
524,564
Share Data:
Diluted weighted average shares of
162,464,369
153,822,380
130,297,565
151,803,928
127,941,331
Assumed pro forma conversion of
156,677,534
165,281,304
191,579,524
167,796,888
195,111,599
Adjusted diluted weighted average
319,141,903
319,103,684
321,877,089
319,600,816
323,052,930
Diluted (loss) earnings per share
$ (0.37)
$ (0.66)
$ 0.40
$ (1.29)
$ 0.82
Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share(2)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(1)
Reflects the assumed pro forma conversion of all outstanding shares of Class C common stock to Class A common stock.
(2)
Omitted adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share measures that included the impact of the assumed exchange of shares to the extent the exchange was antidilutive.
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to
($ in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Net (Loss) Income
$ (137,482)
$ (223,822)
$ 154,277
$ (452,623)
$ 608,414
Interest expense - non-funding debt (1)
36,138
33,140
22,823
83,671
57,261
Income tax (benefit) expense
(23,451)
(28,196)
24,708
(63,274)
47,210
Depreciation and amortization
10,243
11,323
8,688
32,110
25,827
Change in fair value of servicing rights, net of
hedging gains and losses(2)
(24,529)
(35,366)
25,014
(58,601)
(4,138)
Change in fair value - contingent
—
—
(77)
—
(77)
Stock compensation expense and
4,773
4,712
2,882
11,794
65,084
IPO expense
—
—
(54)
—
6,041
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
11,026
—
—
11,026
—
Goodwill impairment
—
40,736
—
40,736
—
Other impairment
9,149
5,963
—
15,112
—
Adjusted (LBITDA) EBITDA
$ (114,133)
$ (191,510)
$ 238,261
$ (380,049)
$ 805,622
(1)
Represents other interest expense, which includes gain on extinguishment of debt and amortization of debt issuance costs, in the Company's consolidated statement of operations.
(2)
Represents the change in the fair value of servicing rights attributable to changes in assumptions, net of hedging gains and losses.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements," which reflect loanDepot's current views with respect to, among other things, its business strategies, including the Vision 2025 plan, our digital HELOC product, financial condition and liquidity, competitive position, industry and regulatory environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of competition, operations and financial performance. You can identify these statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "potential," "continue," "may," "seek," "approximately," "predict," "believe," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "project," or "anticipate" and similar expressions or the negative versions of these words or comparable words, as well as future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would" and "could." These forward-looking statements are based on current available operating, financial, economic and other information, and are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks in the "Risk Factors" section of loanDepot, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q , which are difficult to predict. Therefore, current plans, anticipated actions, financial results, as well as the anticipated development of the industry, may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in any forward-looking statement. loanDepot does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.
About loanDepot
loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as one of the nation's largest non-bank retail mortgage lenders, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.
Investor Relations Contact:
Gerhard Erdelji
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
(949) 822-4074
gerdelji@loandepot.com
Media Contact:
Rebecca Anderson
Senior Vice President, Communications & Public Relations
(949) 822-4024
rebeccaanderson@loandepot.com
1 We define organic refinance consumer direct recapture rate as the total unpaid principal balance ("UPB") of loans in our servicing portfolio that are paid in full for purposes of refinancing the loan on the same property, with the Company acting as lender on both the existing and new loan, divided by the UPB of all loans in our servicing portfolio that paid in full for the purpose of refinancing the loan on the same property. The recapture rate is finalized following the publication date of this release when external data becomes available.
