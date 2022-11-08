Japanese Government's Official E-magazine "KIZUNA" Presents Three New Articles Featuring Women's Empowerment in Japan

TOKYO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Japan publishes new articles every month in an official e-magazine, "KIZUNA." The latest issue features Japan's actions to realize gender equality and empower women, as well as new female pioneers in aerospace development and the femtech business.

About "KIZUNA"
Kizuna means the enduring bonds between people -- close relationships forged through mutual trust and support. The kizuna cultivated among countries of the world have the power to deepen cooperation for a better future. By reporting on a wide variety of topics concerning Japan, "KIZUNA" hopes that this publication will provide opportunities for Japan and the rest of the world to connect and build strong kizuna.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/index.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=10_2022

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/japanese-governments-official-e-magazine-kizuna-presents-three-new-articles-featuring-womens-empowerment-in-japan-301671025.html

