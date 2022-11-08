Ideanomics' subsidiary Energica shows 2023 product lineup, provides an update on services and strategy at the Milan Motorcycle Exhibition

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (Nasdaq: IDEX), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV), today announces that its subsidiary Energica will present its 2023 range of products, totaling ten motorcycles, at EICMA. Energica CEO Livia Cevolini and other Energica executives will be in attendance, sharing more information on product variants, technology, service updates and the Energica Inside business unit.

"For more than a decade, Energica has played a larger and larger role at EICMA," says Energica CEO Livia Cevolini. "Our growing presence at this event reflects Energica's success. We've experienced rapid growth in almost every country where we sell our products, entered exciting new markets and celebrated four years in the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup. I look forward to sharing at EICMA how Energica will build on this remarkable track record."

On display will be the recently launched new model Experia, Ego+, Eva Ribelle, and EsseEsse9+. Energica continues to enhance its products with innovative technology updates, ensuring that Energica motorcycles deliver more power, torque and range than any other electric motorcycle on the market. Energica is also introducing an Extended Warranty that customers can purchase, covering the battery for a full five years regardless of miles ridden.

Energica will also introduce a special edition of the Experia for police fleets, an exciting, new market segment for the company. This specially adapted model builds on Energica's supply of 88 EsseEsse9+ motorcycles to the Indonesian National Police. With recently expanded manufacturing capabilities and a growing global distribution network, Energica is ready to supply police fleets anywhere in the world.

Focused on helping other industries electrify faster, Energica Inside will give EICMA attendees a chance to see the company's proprietary, innovative technology up close. On display will be the E2110 motor, co-engineered with Italian company Mavel and Energica's vehicle control unit. The E2110 motor, which powers the Experia, has applications in the agricultural, maritime and aviation sectors.

"When Ideanomics acquired Energica, our goal was to help the company expand beyond its racing heritage," says Robin Mackie, President of Ideanomics Mobility. "Today, I am proud Ideanomics has enabled Energica to double its production capacity, introduce new models with a wider market appeal, and secure large fleet orders. Underpinning this success is a simple fact - Energica makes the world's best electric motorcycles."

So far this year, Energica has sold 30% more motorcycles compared to the full year 2021. Ideanomics anticipates sustained, strong demand for Energica bikes in Q4 2022. Additionally, Energica already has a strong backlog of orders for its newest product offering – the Experia.

With ongoing support from Ideanomics, Energica is accelerating the disruption of the global two-wheeler market with its high-performance electric motorcycles. The company also provides its technology and expertise to other industries through its Energica Inside business unit. Ideanomics is solving the complexity of fleet electrification, offering fleet operators everything they need to electrify faster, easier, and more affordably, all in one place.

