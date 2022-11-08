Gold Fields Provides Update On Proposed Yamana Gold Acquisition

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders are advised that Yamana Gold Inc. (Yamana) has issued a press release today, 8 November 2022, confirming that: following the waiver by Gold Fields of its 5 business day matching right and response period under the Arrangement Agreement, Yamana has entered into an arrangement agreement with Pan American and Agnico in respect of the Joint Offer for Yamana; and the Yamana board has changed its recommendation in relation to the Arrangement and the Transaction with Gold Fields, and now unanimously recommends that Yamana shareholders vote against the Transaction at the Yamana Meeting.

The Gold Fields investment committee will now be convened and Gold Fields will provide a further update to shareholders on the Transaction following that meeting, on SENS and Form 6-K.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines in Australia, Chile, Ghana, Peru and South Africa, including the Asanko Joint Venture in Ghana, with total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.3Moz, attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 48.6Moz and gold Mineral Resources of 111.8Moz. Gold Fields' shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and its American depositary shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

