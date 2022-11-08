edX and University of Wisconsin-Madison Launch Business MicroMasters® Program

New stackable program offers career-relevant skills for learners

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and MADISON, Wis., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), today announced the launch of a new Micromasters program, Business: Data, Insights, and Analytics , with the University of Wisconsin–Madison, now available through the Wisconsin School of Business.

The three-course, 24-week MicroMasters program will enable learners to uncover insights and provide actionable recommendations through business analytics tools and methodologies. Specific skill areas include data visualization, database management, statistics, programming, and cloud computing. As with all MicroMasters programs on edX, this program creates an innovative on-ramp for learners looking to pursue a master's degree, in addition to providing a valuable, standalone credential.

The University of Wisconsin system has offered boot camps through 2U since 2019. This new partnership with UW–Madison marks an exciting expansion of free-to-degree offerings on edX. In addition to the MicroMasters program, UW–Madison is also offering a Professional Certificate in Online Education and a variety of free courses in business analytics, as well as education and teacher training. The university will continue to leverage the combination of 2U and edX support as it works with the company to power additional disruptively priced programs.

"The launch of this MicroMasters program is a great example of how higher education institutions are evolving to provide students with a variety of learning pathways that are flexible, stackable, and representative of the skills needed in today's economy," said Anant Agarwal, founder of edX and chief platform officer at 2U. "We look forward to continuing to grow our partnership with UW–Madison under the joint mission of helping make education more accessible and affordable."

For more information on edX's partnership with the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and to enroll in the MicroMasters program, visit www.edx.org/Micromasters/Wisconsinx-business-data-insights-and-analytics.

About edX

edX is the education movement for restless learners and a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU). Together with the majority of the world's top-ranked universities and industry-leading companies, we bring our community of over 46 million learners world-class education to support them at every stage of their lives and careers, from free courses to full degrees. And we're not stopping there — we're relentlessly pursuing our vision of a world where every learner can access education to unlock their potential, without the barriers of cost or location. Learn more at edX.org .

About the Wisconsin School of Business

The Wisconsin School of Business at the University of Wisconsin–Madison is a world-renowned institution that prides itself on academic excellence, a commitment to ethics, and real-world experiences for its students. Established in 1900, the school was one of the first five business programs in the nation. Today, it proudly educates students from all walks of life with its nationally recognized undergraduate, specialized master's, MBA, PhD, and professional development programs. Web: business.wisc.edu

