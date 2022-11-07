Safe-Guard Celebrates Three Decades of Service Excellence and Remains Bullish on North American Growth for 2023

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe-Guard Products International, LLC, the leading provider of branded protection products for the automotive, RV, powersports and marine industries is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The company is focused on closing out a strong year with plans for additional growth in 2023.

From its founding in 1992, Safe-Guard has dramatically grown and adapted each decade in business. The company continues to lead the industry with relevant and timely products to match customer and consumer demand, while also keeping an eye on the future and what may be needed as the industry evolves. A small team of 22 agents administering 19,000 Theft Protection contracts in 1992 has matured into a workforce of over 700 and more than 5 million contracts annually throughout the US and Canada.

"After joining the company in 2008, I think many of us had an idea of where this company could go," said Safe-Guard CEO Randy Barkowitz. "However, it is a testament to our employees, management team and customers that we have continued to realize the sustained growth and level of success we have achieved over the last 30 years. I'm proud to work alongside our talented team of professionals."

Between inception and 2008, many of Safe-Guard's core products were launched and partnerships with key OEMs, agents, and financial service companies were critical to the company's maturation. Over the course of the subsequent 15 years, key hires, additional partnerships with clients and industry giants like GM Financial, Hyundai Capital, Nissan Canada, and AutoNation have propelled Safe-Guard's growth.

Executive leadership has been instrumental in exceeding growth goals while advancements in technology and innovation remain a driving force behind the company's product offerings.

"As we expand our footprint with new clients and dealers, our focus will remain on providing innovative business solutions that help those most important to us sell efficiently and provide desired and valuable training and coverage that will strengthen the relationships our customers have with their stakeholders," added Barkowitz.

Today over 130,000 claims are processed each month for more than 65 brands powered by Safe-Guard Products, protecting over 40 million consumers throughout North America.

About Safe-Guard Products International

Founded in 1992 and based in Atlanta, Safe-Guard Products International, LLC is the leading provider of vehicle protection products in the finance and insurance space to the automotive, RV, marine and motorcycle/powersports industries. The company develops, markets, and administers the highest-quality programs and matches them with unparalleled customer service, advanced technology solutions, and industry-leading sales and marketing. Safe-Guard is a proud partner to top retailers, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and independent agents across the United States and Canada. Visit safe-guardproducts.com for more information.

