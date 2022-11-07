RizePoint's Spotlights Ignite™ at the American Food Manufacturing Summit, Offers Three Free Months to Attendees that Visit their Booth for a Demo

Affordable, User-Friendly Supplier Certification Management Solution

Helps Food Brands Manage Suppliers' Safety, Quality, & ESG Programs

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RizePoint, the longest-lasting quality management vendor in the marketplace, will spotlight their innovative Ignite™ Supplier Certification Management solution at the American Food Manufacturing Summit in Chicago on November 8-9, 2022. Ignite uniquely allows food brands to gather, organize, and manage supplier documentation in a centralized location, track status and deadlines, ensure compliance, and reduce time-consuming administrative tasks.

Ignite leverages the latest tech stacks in cloud computing to deliver better speed of service, security, and performance, with shortened development cycles.

"Food brands need to know that they're working with safe, sustainable organizations through every step of the supply chain. Now, brands of all sizes and budgets can quickly, easily, and accurately manage their suppliers through RizePoint's affordable, user-friendly software solution, Ignite," said RizePoint President Kari Hensien.

"Organizations need to build meaningful supplier programs, know where their food is coming from, and ensure that their suppliers adhere to the strictest safety and QA standards," Hensien explained. "Ignite is a game changer, allowing brands to organize and manage supplier documentation, track which suppliers are committed to strong safety, QA, and ESG practices, ensure compliance, and reduce time-consuming administrative tasks."

RizePoint will be spotlighting this groundbreaking solution at the American Food Manufacturing Summit in their booth (#12). Stop by to say hi and participate in our Supplier Quality Management research and we'll buy you coffee. And, if you like what you learn about Ignite and sign up by the end of the year, your first three months of 2023 are on us.

RizePoint's Ignite solution is disrupting traditional market software, making it easy, accessible, and affordable for organizations of all sizes to use, finally making it possible for the "smaller guys" to compete with giant corporations.

Ignite allows companies to:

Keep supplier documentation up-to-date, track status, reduce risk, and ensure compliance.

Track which suppliers have environmental, sustainability, and compliance (ESG) certifications.

Learn more about where suppliers' raw materials are coming from, who is processing them, and what practices they follow, allowing brands to better understand their entire supply chain's safety and ESG commitments.

Manage suppliers' safety and ESG certifications all along the supply chain.

See task and certification status for all suppliers or drill down to view by supplier, location, and material.

Streamline processes to save time, and reduce redundancies, errors, and data entry for a more efficient, accurate experience.

RizePoint has added new features to Ignite, based on user feedback, to make it faster and easier for food brands to manage their supplier partnerships. Visit ignite.rizepoint.com to learn more.

About RizePoint

RizePoint excels at building technology to empower users to audit, assess results, and determine when/if corrective actions must be taken. Its best-in-class solution is complete, comprehensive, and user-friendly, boosting visibility, accuracy, and efficiency.

For 22+ years, RizePoint has offered quality management software solutions that help companies keep brand promises through their quality, safety, and compliance efforts. Customers gather better data, see necessary actions earlier, and act faster to correct issues before they become costly liabilities. Visit rizepoint.com.

Contact:

Adrienne Walkowiak

RizePoint

Adrienne@AdrienneWalkowiak.com

603/659-9345

