Pedigree Technologies and Traxen Team Up to Provide 10% Fuel Savings

FARGO, N.D., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pedigree Technologies, a leading provider of telematics and IoT solutions offering real-time visibility and management tools, has integrated Traxen's iQ-Pilot™ into its suite of Cab-Mate ELD (Electronic Logging Device) solutions for Canada and the U.S.

Traxen's iQ-Pilot™ is an intelligent, AI-driven cruise control technology that reduces highway fuel consumption by an average of 10% for Class 7 and 8 trucks.

The innovative iQ-Pilot™ system utilizes perception sensors such as radars, high-definition maps, GPS, over- the-air data and artificial intelligence to automatically control the speed of an on-highway heavy-duty truck. The AI software optimizes the truck velocity in response to traffic, grades, curves, speed limit changes, weather conditions, and other factors to significantly reduce fuel consumption or increase EV range. The solution also improves vehicle safety, driver convenience and insurance costs.

iQ-Pilot™ also interfaces with the Pedigree's Cab-Mate ELD tablet to provide a world class, informative and intuitive user interface to the drivers. Much like the smart screens being offered in consumer vehicles, the IQ Pilot application helps drivers better understand the traffic, weather, and road conditions that guide the truck's speed. Without this display, drivers are less likely to trust AI-based decisions and tend not to use cruise control.

Other integrated display features include single logon, hours of service reports, gamification to drive fuel efficiency, trip computer, data analytics, fleet dashboards, efficiency reports, trucks eco-routing, over the air (OTA) updates and vehicle gateway interface. IQ-Pilot can be installed on any truck with automated manual transmission.

"iQ-Pilot is a Connected-Adaptive-Predictive Powertrain Control system on steroids." says Ali Maleki, founder and CEO of Traxen. "It not only manages acceleration, coasting, engine braking, and gear optimization, but uses GPS location to consider speed limits, gradients, and real-time data like road conditions, traffic, weather and drivers' Hours of Service."

John Elsner, Pedigree Technologies' CEO, adds, "Integrating advanced technology like Traxen's iQ-Pilot into our Cab-Mate ELD platform is a further demonstration of our mission to seek out and add new, more effective technologies to serve our heartland customers."

About Traxen Inc.

Traxen Inc. is a software AI technology company founded in 2018, located in Michigan. Traxen specializes in designing advanced driver-assistance systems for the commercial truck segment with a focus on maximizing fuel efficiency savings for fleet managers & owners.

About Pedigree Technologies

Pedigree is challenging the telematics status quo. Traditional solutions overlook the complex operating environments of Heartland industries such as transportation, Oil & Gas, and heavy equipment. These enterprises need panoramic insights into all service and supply chain assets, not just fleets. We can help with that. It starts by listening intently to our customers' aspirations to connect the unconnected. With telematics as a foundation, we integrate and layer smart technologies to offer an additional visibility into assets, inventory, and business-critical systems all through a single pane of glass. For more information about this release or Pedigree Technologies, please contact Jessica Slyter at Jessica.Slyter@pedigreetechnologies.com.

