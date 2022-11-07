Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Announces Opening of "MITSUKOSHI FRESH" & "MITSUKOSHI Beauty" at "MITSUKOSHI BGC" in Manila, Philippines, on Friday, November 18, 2022

TOKYO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. (hereinafter "Isetan Mitsukoshi HDS") of Tokyo is pleased to announce the opening of a new supermarket, "MITSUKOSHI FRESH," and a new beauty store, "MITSUKOSHI Beauty," on Friday, November 18, 2022, at "MITSUKOSHI BGC" in the Bonifacio Global City (BGC) area in the Philippine capital of Manila. Both MITSUKOSHI FRESH and MITSUKOSHI Beauty are operated by Mitsukoshi Federal Retail Incorporated, a joint venture between Isetan Mitsukoshi HDS and Federal Retail Holdings Incorporated of Makati, the Philippines, a subsidiary of Federal Land Incorporated.

Based on the concept of "A Feast of Your Senses," MITSUKOSHI FRESH is a premium supermarket which offers fresh food and imported food from Japan, aiming to become a supermarket that can be enjoyed by all five senses. MITSUKOSHI Beauty will mainly provide natural and organic cosmetics under the concept of "Be Essential, Be You," offering a wellness lifestyle.

Store name: MITSUKOSHI FRESH

Store location: 1st basement, MITSUKOSHI BGC

Business hours: 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Store area: Approx. 1,500 m2

Store name: MITSUKOSHI Beauty

Store location: Ground floor, MITSUKOSHI BGC

Business hours: 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Store area: Approx. 500 m2



Under the concept of "A Feast of Your Senses," the store aims to be a supermarket which not only sells goods but can also be enjoyed by all five senses. The store will respond to daily needs of customers with high-quality proposals, especially in the bakery, fruit, vegetable, meat, and fish sections, taking new initiatives unique to Isetan Mitsukoshi Group's concept.



Unique features of MITSUKOSHI FRESH:

With the concept of "Be Essential, Be You," MITSUKOSHI Beauty aims to offer a wellness lifestyle by focusing on natural and organic cosmetics that bring out the essential beauty of skin and hair. The store will offer a lineup of products "only available at Isetan Mitsukoshi " by utilizing the cosmetic selection and offering capabilities cultivated on the natural and organic cosmetics floor of Isetan Shinjuku Main Store in Japan .



Unique features of MITSUKOSHI Beauty:

ISETAN MITSUKOSHI's Group's Overseas Business Strategy:

