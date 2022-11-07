CentralNic Group Joins the G20 Summit in Bali

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CentralNic Group PLC (AIM: CNIC), the company dedicated to building a better global digital economy, is pleased to announce that its CEO Ben Crawford will join the Business 20 ("B20") Summit as part of the G20 Summit 2022 in Bali, Indonesia, on November 13-15.

CentralNic Group CEO Joins the G20 Summit in Bali to share expertise in internet technology and digital economy.

Ben Crawford will be among a select group of CEOs from the world's leading companies who will join the G20 Summit to discuss the most significant challenges and opportunities of our time, share their experiences and discuss future international policies and initiatives with the participating Heads of State. Prominent attendees will include Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Amazon Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos, Alibaba Chairman Daniel Zhang, Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) Chairman Young Liu, HSBC Group Chairman Mark Tucker, World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab, and UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, Anne Hathaway.

Ben Crawford, CEO of CentralNic, said: "I am honoured to represent CentralNic Group as an exponent of an improved open internet at the world's foremost intergovernmental forum, and to make our contribution towards creating greater prosperity for the whole world by accelerating sustainable economic growth.

The internet is the lifeblood of the global economy and arguably the biggest factor in improving the human condition on our planet. Its importance will only grow in the future, as half of the world's population is already online, and the other half is rapidly becoming connected. CentralNic is dedicated to bringing its 25 years of expertise in internet technology, best practice and innovation to improve the digital economy. We take special pride in supporting the digital transformation of developed and developing countries by partnering with governments to enable millions of people to realise their aspirations online.

I believe that our world will become a much better place when the extraordinary potential of the internet is achieved through increased efficiency, safety, privacy and inclusiveness. That's why I look forward to sharing the knowledge accumulated by our global team of experts and exchanging ideas and knowledge with the attending Heads of State and other participants of the G20 Summit."

About G20 Summit

The G20, or Group of Twenty, is the foremost intergovernmental forum that gathers the leaders of 19 of the world's largest economies and the European Union to address major issues related to the global economy, such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation, and sustainable development. The G20 plays a strategic role in securing future global economic growth and prosperity. Together, the G20 member nations represent more than 80 percent of the world GDP, 75 percent of international trade and 60 percent of the world population.

The B20 Summit is the official forum for the dialogue between the leaders of the G20 member states and the global business community. This forum develops policy recommendations for the G20 Presidency on globally significant issues.

About CentralNic Group plc

CentralNic (AIM: CNIC) is a global tech company listed on the London Stock Exchange, which drives the growth of the global digital economy by providing businesses around the world with tools to build their online presence, win customers and earn revenues online. The Company complements its organic growth with target acquisitions of cash-generative businesses in its industry with annuity revenue streams and exposure to growth markets and migrating them onto the CentralNic software and operating platforms. CentralNic operates globally with customers in almost every country in the world. It earns recurring revenues from the worldwide sales of online presence and online marketing services on a subscription or pay-per-use basis. For more information, please visit www.centralnic.com.

