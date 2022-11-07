Allego® Named a Sales Content Solutions Leader in Q4 2022 Report

Leading sales enablement platform ranks in highest tier of independent research firm's report with the top score in the content management and compliance criterion

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , the leading sales enablement platform provider, today announced its recognition as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Content Solutions (SCS), Q4 2022 . According to the report, "Allego ticks the boxes for an engaging, compliant, readiness-plus-content platform. In two years, Allego has done an excellent job of reaching parity and — in some cases — leapfrogging the competition with the SCS component of its all-in-one sales enablement platform."

"At Allego, we're on a mission to help sales and other customer-facing professionals succeed by more effectively accessing, using, and sharing content and knowledge in a digitally-centric, hybrid world," said Yuchun Lee , CEO and co-founder of Allego. "Being recognized as a leader by Forrester reaffirms, in our opinion, our commitment to content management that wins both sellers and buyers."

Sellers in today's uncertain economic climate must be able to access the right sales content to support a highly complex and personalized B2B buying journey, versus using a one-size-fits-all approach. Organizations must also harvest and leverage agile peer-to-peer insights. To deliver on that mission, Allego's sales content management solution enables companies to create relevant and customized experiences to drive up both seller and buyer engagement.

One of the biggest challenges in content management is the lack of adoption. Quickly delivering value to sellers at their moment of need is key to Allego's high rates of adoption and proven seller success. The product allows companies to manage sales content efficiently while reducing costs and complexity, improve productivity via coaching and collaboration, build competency in virtual selling, and upskill employees rapidly.

The Forrester report examined 11 companies based on 33 criteria across three categories: current offerings, strategy, and market presence. Allego received the highest score possible in the following criteria: buyer engagement, work anywhere, buyer experience design, taxonomy management, permission management, approval workflows and version control, ratings, market approach, and execution roadmap.

"We've had tremendous success using Allego to manage our sales content. The platform not only allows us to organize and distribute material, but its ease of use and flexibility have also inspired new ways for our sales teams to create and share content, driving significant adoption," said Mike McGlothlin , EVP, Ash Brokerage. "Allego's unique approach has transformed how we use content across the organization and how our advisors can receive valuable information from Ash and deliver that content to clients."

This recognition by Forrester comes on the heels of Allego's inclusion in Forrester's Now Tech: Sales Enablement Automation, Q2 2022 Report and the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Enablement Platforms .

To learn more about Allego's inclusion in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Content Solutions, Q4 2022 or to download a copy of the report, visit Allego.com .

About Allego

Allego provides a complete sales enablement platform with patented technology to help sellers win buyers. Our sales enablement, learning, content management, and conversation intelligence products accelerate performance for sales and other teams. Allego is a market leader approaching 1 million users across deployments in one quarter of Dow Jones Industrial Average companies, 5 of the 10 largest U.S. banks, 3 of the 5 largest U.S. insurance companies, 4 of the 5 largest global medical device companies, 6 of the 10 largest U.S. wealth management companies, 14 of the 20 largest U.S. asset management companies, and many other global enterprises. Learn more about sales enablement that wins sellers and buyers at Allego.com .

