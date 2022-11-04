LovelyWholesale Opened Its Temu Store To Benefit More Customers

SHANGHAI, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LovelyWholesale ("LW" or "the Company"), an international online shopping e-commerce clothing brand, launched its Temu store last week.

LovelyWholesale Temu store has 150+ styles to choose from, including matching sets, dresses, tops, jumpsuits, and jeans. The store received 38 shop reviews and a rate of 4.7 in the first three days. LovelyWholesale will upload more trendy outfits to its Temu store in the future.



LovelyWholesale offers women's and men's trendy clothes at affordable prices. The company's mission is to offer people clothes which are as fashionable and inexpensive as possible. "It is our 11th year in the operation of LovelyWholesale. We thank our five million social media followers for their support all these years," said from a LovelyWholesale spokesman. "For the past 11 years, we have built a strong garment production line and have advantages in garment fabric. We hope our affordable and practical clothes can benefit more customers through the Temu platform."



LovelyWholesale Temu store aims to reduce the delivery time with the help of Temu. Customers can receive their packages in 5-7 days, which is faster than the general overseas delivery. LovelyWholesale opened its AliExpress t-mall shop and Walmart shop in September, too. "Customers can find the LovelyWholesale store on multiple e-commerce platforms to enjoy ultra-affordable fashion trends." Said Leon, CEO of the Company. "In the upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping festival, We'll offer Buy One Get One Free campaign on our website. We hope to help customers save from inflation in the USA."



For more information about the LovelyWholesale store, visit LovelyWholesale.com.

About LovelyWholesale:

Founded in 2010, LovelyWholesale supplies more than 10 thousand types of fashionable clothing, shoes, jewels, sexy lingerie, and accessories. The company focuses on providing higher-quality products at a competitive price to customers all over the world. LovelyWholesale customer knows they can trust us for everything they need from the latest trend-led pieces to celebrity-inspired looks, to the everyday wardrobe staples and that ultimate party piece. LovelyWholesale expects every customer can find their loved style and enjoy shopping here.

LovelyWholesale has factories and warehouses all around the world. With the great advantage of fabric resources and hundreds of fashion buyers, LovelyWholesale can provide customers with the latest fashion trends and styles and lower prices at the first time. Over the past 11 years of operation, Lovelywholesale becomes one of the most popular online stores in North America.



Media Contact: To learn more about LovelyWholesale, follow us at lovelywholesale.com and instagram.com/lovelywholesale_online Media Contact: social@lovelywholesale.com

View original content:

SOURCE Lovelywholesale